The Times’ preseason Southern California high school football rankings

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL | Comment

1. MATER DEI | Strong offensive line, elite secondary, great QB are Monarch strengths.

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO | Braves have been preparing for a year after losing to Monarchs in final.

Advertisement

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL | DL Korey Foreman, WR Gary Bryant lead consistent Huskies.

4. JSERRA | RB Chris Street can lead Lions to Division 1 semifinals.

5. NARBONNE | QB Jake Garcia is really good and has great receivers.

6. MISSION VIEJO | QB Peter Costelli gives Diablos a big-time offensive weapon.

Advertisement

7. SIERRA CANYON | Young team is loaded with talent and promise.

8. OAKS CHRISTIAN | Lions showed last season new staff can coach.

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME | Kevin Rooney’s 40th season will be a good one.

10. CALABASAS | QB Jaden Casey has the receivers to throw at will.

11. RANCHO CUCAMONGA | QB CJ Stroud will help team exceed expectations.

12. SERVITE | Friars are steadily regaining their winning culture.

13. GARDENA SERRA | A big, experienced offensive line means watch out.

14. CORONA DEL MAR | The Garbers-Humphreys-Redman trio is outstanding.

Advertisement

15. UPLAND | The last year of LB Justin Flowe should be entertaining.

16. BISHOP AMAT | RB Damien Moore is going to be a star.

17. GRACE BRETHREN | Someone will have to stop the running game.

18. NORCO | Nine starters are back on offense.

19. ALEMANY | Young team with rising QB in Miller Moss.

20. LOS ALAMITOS | Griffins are quietly making steady progress.

21. LONG BEACH POLY | Jackrabbits still have the talent to be successful.

22. SAN CLEMENTE | Tritons will rely on running back James Bohls.

Advertisement

23. RANCHO VERDE | QB AJ Duffy is healthy, stronger, faster.

24. VALENCIA | 11th-straight Foothill League title is coming.

25. CATHEDRAL | With WR Chad Johnson Jr., Phantoms will air it out.