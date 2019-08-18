Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

The Times’ preseason Southern California high school football rankings

Mater Dei, St. John Bosco and Corona Centennial are ranked Nos. 1-3 to open the season.
By Eric Sondheimer  
Aug. 18, 2019
11:51 AM
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL | Comment

1. MATER DEI | Strong offensive line, elite secondary, great QB are Monarch strengths.

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO | Braves have been preparing for a year after losing to Monarchs in final.

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL | DL Korey Foreman, WR Gary Bryant lead consistent Huskies.

4. JSERRA | RB Chris Street can lead Lions to Division 1 semifinals.

5. NARBONNE | QB Jake Garcia is really good and has great receivers.

6. MISSION VIEJO | QB Peter Costelli gives Diablos a big-time offensive weapon.

7. SIERRA CANYON | Young team is loaded with talent and promise.

8. OAKS CHRISTIAN | Lions showed last season new staff can coach.

9. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME | Kevin Rooney’s 40th season will be a good one.

10. CALABASAS | QB Jaden Casey has the receivers to throw at will.

11. RANCHO CUCAMONGA | QB CJ Stroud will help team exceed expectations.

12. SERVITE | Friars are steadily regaining their winning culture.

13. GARDENA SERRA | A big, experienced offensive line means watch out.

14. CORONA DEL MAR | The Garbers-Humphreys-Redman trio is outstanding.

15. UPLAND | The last year of LB Justin Flowe should be entertaining.

16. BISHOP AMAT | RB Damien Moore is going to be a star.

17. GRACE BRETHREN | Someone will have to stop the running game.

18. NORCO | Nine starters are back on offense.

19. ALEMANY | Young team with rising QB in Miller Moss.

20. LOS ALAMITOS | Griffins are quietly making steady progress.

21. LONG BEACH POLY | Jackrabbits still have the talent to be successful.

22. SAN CLEMENTE | Tritons will rely on running back James Bohls.

23. RANCHO VERDE | QB AJ Duffy is healthy, stronger, faster.

24. VALENCIA | 11th-straight Foothill League title is coming.

25. CATHEDRAL | With WR Chad Johnson Jr., Phantoms will air it out.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
