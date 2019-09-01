The Times’ high school football rankings

Eric Sondheimer’s ranking of The Times’ Top 25 high school football teams:
1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Villa Park, 63-7 at Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, Friday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep, 56-21 vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Las Vegas), Fri. (2)
3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 56-14 at San Diego Cathedral, Friday (4)
4. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita, 21-10 at La Habra, Friday (6)
5. JSERRA (1-1) lost to Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional, 24-13 vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (3)
6. NARBONNE (1-1) lost to Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, 41-21 at St. Paul, Friday (5)
7. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Lawndale, 37-12 at Oaks Christian, Friday (7)
8. SO NOTRE DAME (1-0) def. Phoenix Desert Vista, 37-35 at Moorpark, Friday (9)
9. CALABASAS (2-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-26 vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (13)
10. SERVITE (1-0) def. Riverside North, 48-7 at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Sep. 7 (12)
11. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Mountain View St. Francis, 42-14 at Palos Verdes, Friday (14)
12. GRACE BRETHREN (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 54-28 at Muir, Friday (16)
13. GARDENA SERRA (1-0) def. Garfield, 41-14 at Calabasas, Friday (13)
14. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. Paramount, 28-27 (OT) at JSerra, Friday (15)
15. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) def. San Diego Torrey Pines, 31-7 at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday (20)
16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 54-28 vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday (8)
17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-1) lost to Calabasas, 45-26 at Norco, Friday (11)
18. NORCO (1-0) Did not play vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (17)
19. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-0) Did not play at Dorsey (at Rancho Cienega Park), Friday (18)
20. RANCHO VERDE (2-0) def. Corona Santiago, 45-7 vs. Upland, Friday (21)
21. VALENCIA (1-0) def. Arcadia, 60-7 vs. Silverado, Friday (22)
22. LA HABRA (2-0) def. Redlands East Valley, 56-7 vs. Mission Viejo, Friday (23)
23. UPLAND (1-1) def. Crenshaw, 48-0 at Rancho Verde, Friday (25)
24. VISTA MURRIETA (1-0) def. Los Alamitos, 24-12 at Sacramento Capital Christian, Friday (NR)
25. CAMARILLO (2-0) def. Antelope Valley, 41-0 at Royal, Friday (NR)