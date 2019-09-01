Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
The Times’ high school football rankings

Mater Dei wide receiver Creistian Dixon makes a catch against Centennial cornerback Jaden Mickey during a game on Aug. 23.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 1, 2019
7:31 AM
Eric Sondheimer’s ranking of The Times’ Top 25 high school football teams:

1. MATER DEI (2-0) def. Villa Park, 63-7 at Peoria (Ariz.) Centennial, Friday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (2-0) def. Ramsey (N.J.) Don Bosco Prep, 56-21 vs. Henderson (Nev.) Liberty (at Las Vegas), Fri. (2)

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (1-1) def. Orange Lutheran, 56-14 at San Diego Cathedral, Friday (4)

4. MISSION VIEJO (2-0) def. Santa Margarita, 21-10 at La Habra, Friday (6)

5. JSERRA (1-1) lost to Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional, 24-13 vs. Bishop Amat, Friday (3)

6. NARBONNE (1-1) lost to Highland (Utah) Lone Peak, 41-21 at St. Paul, Friday (5)

7. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) def. Lawndale, 37-12 at Oaks Christian, Friday (7)

8. SO NOTRE DAME (1-0) def. Phoenix Desert Vista, 37-35 at Moorpark, Friday (9)

9. CALABASAS (2-0) def. Rancho Cucamonga, 45-26 vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (13)

10. SERVITE (1-0) def. Riverside North, 48-7 at Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, Sep. 7 (12)

11. CORONA DEL MAR (2-0) def. Mountain View St. Francis, 42-14 at Palos Verdes, Friday (14)

12. GRACE BRETHREN (2-0) def. Oaks Christian, 54-28 at Muir, Friday (16)

13. GARDENA SERRA (1-0) def. Garfield, 41-14 at Calabasas, Friday (13)

14. BISHOP AMAT (2-0) def. Paramount, 28-27 (OT) at JSerra, Friday (15)

15. SAN CLEMENTE (2-0) def. San Diego Torrey Pines, 31-7 at Carlsbad La Costa Canyon, Friday (20)

16. OAKS CHRISTIAN (1-1) lost to Grace Brethren, 54-28 vs. Sierra Canyon, Friday (8)

17. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (1-1) lost to Calabasas, 45-26 at Norco, Friday (11)

18. NORCO (1-0) Did not play vs. Rancho Cucamonga, Friday (17)

19. BISHOP ALEMANY (2-0) Did not play at Dorsey (at Rancho Cienega Park), Friday (18)

20. RANCHO VERDE (2-0) def. Corona Santiago, 45-7 vs. Upland, Friday (21)

21. VALENCIA (1-0) def. Arcadia, 60-7 vs. Silverado, Friday (22)

22. LA HABRA (2-0) def. Redlands East Valley, 56-7 vs. Mission Viejo, Friday (23)

23. UPLAND (1-1) def. Crenshaw, 48-0 at Rancho Verde, Friday (25)

24. VISTA MURRIETA (1-0) def. Los Alamitos, 24-12 at Sacramento Capital Christian, Friday (NR)

25. CAMARILLO (2-0) def. Antelope Valley, 41-0 at Royal, Friday (NR)

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
