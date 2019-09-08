Nico Young is ready to burn up course at Woodbridge Cross Country Classic

It’s not every week that cross-country runners get to race at night before hundreds of cheering fans. It will happen Friday and Saturday during the Woodbridge Cross Country Classic held at the SilverLakes Sports Complex in Norco.

“It’s under the lights and the atmosphere is pretty amazing,” Newbury Park coach Sean Brosnan said.

The feature race is set for 9:54 p.m. on Saturday when California’s No. 1 runner, Nico Young of Newbury Park, gets to see how fast he can run. Last year, he won the boys’ sweepstakes race in 14:01 for three miles.

Brosnan said he expects Young to break 14 minutes on three-mile course that’s flat and travels on soccer fields. Some 400 teams will be competing over two days.

National power Great Oak will be well represented in the boys and girls competitions.