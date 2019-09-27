Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

New Fairfax coach Reggie Morris Jr. makes debut in Ryse Williams event

pepperdine.jpg
Reggie Morris Jr. is returning to high school basketball as head coach at Fairfax after serving as an assistant at Pepperdine
(Pepperdine)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Sep. 27, 2019
11:37 AM
The Ryse Up Fall Classic takes place Saturday and Sunday at Fairfax High, which will also mark the coaching debut for new Fairfax basketball coach Reggie Morris Jr.

It will be a fitting tribute, because Ryse Williams was once coached by Morris at Redondo. He died in 20`17 from a rare kidney cancer.

“We definitely want to honor his memory,” Morris said. “It’s important to all of us. He was a special kid.”

There should be some fun games both days. Fairfax and Westchester, the two City Section powers, will be playing opponents in back-to-back games on Sunday. Westchester plays Harvard-Westlake at 2:45 p.m. and Fairfax faces Bishop Alemany at 4 p.m.

Morris believes he has one of the best shooters in the City Section in senior Keith Dinwiddie, a key member of last year’s Open Division championship team.

He also has been impressed with guard Justyn Hunter in workouts.

City favorite Birmingham plays Brentwood at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
