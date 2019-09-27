New Fairfax coach Reggie Morris Jr. makes debut in Ryse Williams event

The Ryse Up Fall Classic takes place Saturday and Sunday at Fairfax High, which will also mark the coaching debut for new Fairfax basketball coach Reggie Morris Jr.
It will be a fitting tribute, because Ryse Williams was once coached by Morris at Redondo. He died in 20`17 from a rare kidney cancer.
“We definitely want to honor his memory,” Morris said. “It’s important to all of us. He was a special kid.”
The Ryse Up Fall Classic takes place Sept. 28-29 @ Fairfax High School. $10 admission & proceeds go to Ryse Williams Charitable Foundation.— Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) September 19, 2019
Ryse Williams passed a day before '17 graduation @ Redondo Union from Renal Medullary Carcinoma, a rare kidney cancer. #HSBB #RyseUp pic.twitter.com/4lGhtuFYmN
There should be some fun games both days. Fairfax and Westchester, the two City Section powers, will be playing opponents in back-to-back games on Sunday. Westchester plays Harvard-Westlake at 2:45 p.m. and Fairfax faces Bishop Alemany at 4 p.m.
Next Weekend: HS Basketball 🏀 Invitational at Fairfax High @RonMFlores @FrankieBur @trigonis30 @latsondheimer @Tarek_Fattal @RyanSilver1 @LACourtReport @LAVarsity pic.twitter.com/Ad4avmOnOq— Jack Pollon (@pollonpreps) September 22, 2019
Morris believes he has one of the best shooters in the City Section in senior Keith Dinwiddie, a key member of last year’s Open Division championship team.
He also has been impressed with guard Justyn Hunter in workouts.
City favorite Birmingham plays Brentwood at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday.
Keith Dinwiddie has committed to San Diego State! The combo guard brings outside shooting and scoring to the Aztecs 🔥 @keithblaked @Aztec_MBB @FairfaxBBall pic.twitter.com/rTb5PcRNiT— BallerTV (@BallerTV) September 11, 2019