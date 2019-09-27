Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

How The Times’ top 25 high school football teams fared

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame wide receiver Sean Guyton makes a catch during a 16-13 loss to Anaheim Servite.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame wide receiver Sean Guyton makes a catch during a 16-13 loss to Anaheim Servite.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Times staff
Sep. 27, 2019
10:58 PM
How the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland fared Friday:

1. MATER DEI (5-0) def. Washington (D.C.) St. John’s, 53-24 vs. Orange Lutheran (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) idle at Servite (at Orange Coast College), Friday

3. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-2) idle vs. Corona Santiago, Friday

4. MISSION VIEJO (6-0) def. Upland, 38-3 at El Toro, Friday

5. JSERRA (4-1) idle vs. Santa Margarita, Friday

6. NARBONNE (5-1) def. Lawndale, 28-0 at San Pedro, Friday

7. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (4-1) lost to Servite, 16-13 at Chaminade, Friday

8. GRACE BRETHREN (5-0) def. Westlake, 49-35 vs. Bishop Diego (at Moorpark College), Friday

9. GARDENA SERRA (4-1) def. Cathedral, 13-7 at Loyola, Friday

10. SERVITE (4-1) def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 16-13 vs. St. John Bosco (at Orange Coast College), Friday

11. CORONA DEL MAR (5-0) def. San Clemente, 42-21 (Thursday) at Huntington Beach, Thursday

12. SAN CLEMENTE (5-1) lost to Corona del Mar, 42-21 (Thursday) vs. Tesoro, Friday

13. CALABASAS (4-2) def. Valencia, 35-7 vs. Westlake, Friday

14. SIERRA CANYON (5-1) def. Bakersfield, 31-10 at Crespi, Friday

15. NORCO (4-1) lost to Rancho Verde, 63-35 at King, Friday

16. BISHOP AMAT (4-1) idle at Bishop Alemany, Friday

17. BISHOP ALEMANY (5-0) idle vs. Bishop Amat, Friday

18. UPLAND (3-2) lost to Mission Viejo, 38-3 vs. Damien, Friday

19. LA HABRA (3-2) idle vs. Buena Park, Friday

20. CAMARILLO (6-0) def. Rio Mesa, 42-14 at Bishop Diego (at Santa Barbara CC), Oct. 12

21. GLENDORA (5-0) idle at Bonita, Friday

22. TESORO (6-0) def. Poway, 44-3 at San Clemente, Friday

23. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-2) idle at Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Friday

24. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-0) def. Buena Park, 70-26 vs. Chaparral, Thursday

25. CULVER CITY (5-0) def. Dorsey, 60-14 at Santa Monica (at Santa Monica College), Friday

Times staff
