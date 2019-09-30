San Pedro (5-0) gets to be the first City Section opponent to face Narbonne

This week’s City Section football games mark a beginning and perhaps an end. City Section opponents have to start facing five-time defending City Section Open Division champion Narbonne, and it might not be pretty.

Unbeaten San Pedro (5-0) gets the first crack at the Gauchos (4-1) on Friday night at San Pedro in a Marine League opener. Not only is Narbonne a heavy favorite to win its next eight games against City teams but the Gauchos are so good many of those games will likely result in running clocks by the fourth quarter. CalPreps.com predicts the final score as Narbonne 50, San Pedro 3.

San Pedro has standout running back Josh Ward but the Pirates are about to face an onslaught of talent on both sides of the ball that they haven’t seen all season. Their five wins have come against North Torrance, Eagle Rock, Taft, Bell and Cleveland. Narbonne has been facing the likes of Gardena Serra, St. Paul and Orange Lutheran. The Gauchos’ only defeat was against Utah Lone Peak.

Narbonne has been without coach Manuel Douglas, who was temporarily reassigned in May after the Los Angeles Unified School District launched an investigation into an allegation of academic misconduct at the school. Douglas has since filed a lawsuit against the LAUSD.

With quarterback Jake Garcia commanding the offense and linebacker Jordan Banks leading the defense, the Gauchos are unlikely to offer any sympathy. Their plan is to go 8-0 and then make a run in the state playoffs.

Among other City Section games this weekend, the Coliseum League begins play with View Park at Crenshaw, Dorsey vs. Hawkins at Rancho Cienega Park and Locke at Fremont.

Northern League rivals Marshall and Eagle Rock play at Eagle Rock.

The West Valley League title could be decided with Birmingham playing at El Camino Real.

In the Western League, Westchester is at Palisades.