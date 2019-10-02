Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Football showdowns begin in Mission and Trinity leagues

Damien Moore of Bishop Amat
Running back Damien Moore of Bishop Amat will lead his team against Alemany on Friday.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 2, 2019
10:12 AM
After playing five nonleague football games, the experimentation is over. Teams begin play on Friday in the Mission League and Trinity League, two of the toughest in Southern California. Get ready for big hits, big plays and big moments.

It starts with Bishop Amat (4-1) traveling to face unbeaten Alemany (5-0). Running back Damien Moore of Bishop Amat will take on an Alemany defense that has been very good at stopping the run. Bishop Amat will need to complete some passes to win this one.

“We know Amat wants to line up and control the ball, control the clock,” Alemany coach Casey Clausen said.

As good as the Alemany offense is with quarterback Miller Moss, the game comes down to whether the Alemany defense can prevent Bishop Amat from running the ball effectively.

The other Mission League openers have Gardena Serra at Loyola and Sherman Oaks Notre Dame at Chaminade.

In the Trinity League, while everyone assumes the Oct. 25 game between Mater Dei and St. John Bosco will decide the league title, there’s questions over who might finish third and fourth. The opening games have Santa Margarita at JSerra, Mater Dei vs. Orange Lutheran at Santa Ana Stadium and St. John Bosco vs. Servite at Orange Coast College.

In other games, there should be a sellout at Long Beach Wilson, where the Bruins (6-0) think they have a shot at Moore League power Long Beach Poly.

In the Marmonte League, Westlake is at Calabasas.

In the South Coast, Tesoro (6-0) faces host San Clemente.

In the Palomares League, Glendora (5-0) is at Bonita.

In the Sunset League, Edison plays Los Alamitos at Huntington Beach.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
