High School Sports

Eight basketball games Saturday at Cal State L.A. offer preview of top teams, players

la-lb-media-img-2953-20180805-082733
Junior point guard Devin Askew of Mater Dei.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Oct. 3, 2019
7:24 AM
The high school basketball season doesn’t officially begin until November, but Cal State Los Angeles will be the place Saturday to get a sneak peek at top teams and players at the Rolling Hills Prep Fall Classic.

There are eight games, with Sierra Canyon, Mater Dei and Rancho Christian leading the 16-team field.

The first game, Loyola vs. La Canada, is at 9:30 a.m. and will be followed by Brentwood vs. Peninsula at 11 a.m., St. John Bosco vs. Long Beach Poly at 12:30 p.m., Colony vs. Harvard-Westlake at 2 p.m., Westchester vs. Windward at 3:30 p.m., Mater Dei vs. Santa Monica at 5 p.m., Rolling Hills Prep vs. Sierra Canyon at 7 p.m. and Rancho Christian vs. Bishop Montgomery at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $30 for VIP and $13 for general admission. Parking is available in Lot B.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
