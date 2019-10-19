Canceled Bishop Alemany-Loyola game to count as a loss for both, principals decide

The Mission League principals voted on Saturday to accept a recommendation from the league athletic directors to have Bishop Alemany and Loyola each take a loss on their football league record because of a game that had to be canceled last week during a brush fire in the San Fernando Valley. The loss will not be reflected on their overall records.

The schools were unable to reschedule the game on a Saturday or Monday. League president Alice Cotti of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame said in the name of fairness to the other four schools in the league, Bishop Alemany and Loyola will each take a loss in their league record.

Bishop Alemany falls to 6-1 overall and 1-2 in the league; Loyola drops to 3-4 and 1-2.

Here’s the statement: “The principals of the Mission League met this morning at Notre Dame High School and spent considerable time reflecting on the circumstances surrounding the Oct. 11 Alemany vs. Loyola football game that resulted in a ‘no contest.’ The principals voted to accept the recommendations of the Mission League athletic directors and both Alemany and Loyola will take a loss for the game.”

Advertisement

Cotti said the vote was “overwhelming” but not unanimous.

“It’s not an easy situation,” she said. “We are learning from this experience. There are things we need to move on in the bylaws.”