With one week left in regular season, City Section teams try to solidify playoff seedings

The regular season ends this week in City Section high school football, and the top eight teams for the Open Division playoffs are scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

According to the latest CalPreps.com rankings, Narbonne is No. 1, followed by San Pedro, San Fernando, Banning, Palisades, Garfield, Birmingham and Crenshaw.

The City Section has made no announcement regarding the status of Narbonne, which the Los Angeles Unified School District said had a player who was ineligible last season. City Section Commissioner Vicky Lagos has been trying for several weeks to get additional information from LAUSD. If any sanctions are to be imposed on this year’s team, a decision has to be made before Saturday’s seeding meeting.

Reseda or Eagle Rock will likely be No. 1 seed for the Division I playoffs, which this year includes an automatic berth to the state playoffs.

Among the big games this week, Palisades is playing at Fairfax on Friday. A win by Palisades will give the Dolphins the Western League title. A loss and there could be a three-way tie.

Garfield is playing Roosevelt in the annual East L.A. Classic at East Los Angeles College to decide the Eastern League championship.

San Pedro is playing at Carson in a game that could decide whether the Pirates stay a high seed in the Open Division.

Surging Granada Hills plays at Birmingham to decide the West Valley League title.

