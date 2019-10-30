California fires continue to disrupt high school sporting events and practices

A new brush fire in Simi Valley on Wednesday is once again disrupting high school sporting events and practices just as football teams prepare for the final week of the regular season and playoffs take place in other fall sports.

Several girls’ volleyball matches have been moved from Wednesday to Thursday. Palisades Charter School was closed on Wednesday for the third consecutive day because of the Getty fire. The Dolphins’ football team is scheduled to play at Fairfax on Friday in a game that will decide the Western League title. Officials have been in discussions each day monitoring the situation.

Chaminade football coach Ed Croson said he has players living in Simi Valley and Moorpark who probably won’t be able to attend practice on Wednesday because of evacuations and other players who live in Canyon Country who were evacuated because of the Tick fire. He said one of his linemen is home taking care of the family house while his parents are out of town.

VOLLEYBALL UPDATES:



Division 2- Westlake vs Esperanza moved to Thursday, 10/31 – 6pm



Division 4- Calabasas vs Norco moved to Thursday, 10/31 – time TBD



Division 9- Cornerstone Christian vs Beacon Hill moved to Thursday, 10/31 – 6pm#CIFSSVolleyball 🏐 — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) October 30, 2019

The football playoffs begin next week, and fires in Southern California and Northern California are causing officials at the CIF offices to plan ahead in case changes are needed to the scheduling. Last year’s state playoffs were delayed a week because of a similar situation.

“We’re a little earlier than last year,” CIF spokeswoman Rebecca Brutlag said of the fire disruptions. “We have some time. We’re aware of the situation. We’re looking at having contingency plans in case we need them.”

The finals are scheduled for Dec. 13-14 at Cerritos College for the upper football divisions.

City Section football playoff seedings are Saturday and Southern Section seedings are Sunday.

