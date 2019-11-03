Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Unbeaten Mater Dei is seeded No. 1 for Southern Section Division 1 playoffs

Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young, celebrating after scoring a touchdown, will try to lead the Monarchs to a third consecutive Division 1 championship.
Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young will try to lead the Monarchs to a third consecutive Division 1 championship.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 3, 2019
12:34 PM
Share

Santa Ana Mater Dei (10-0), boasting a 17-game winning streak and seeking its third consecutive Southern Section Division 1 football championship, has been seeded No. 1 in the eight-team playoff bracket that was released on Sunday.

The Monarchs will open at Santa Ana Stadium on Nov. 15 against Mission League champion La Puente Bishop Amat (9-1). Mater Dei has not lost since a 41-18 defeat to Trinity League rival Bellfower St. John Bosco on Oct. 13, 2018. St. John Bosco (9-1) is seeded No. 2 and hosts Calabasas (8-2).

The best opening game could be No. 5 Anaheim Servite (7-3) at No. 4 Mission Viejo (10-0). No. 3 Corona Centennial (8-2) will play host to San Juan Capistrano JSerra (6-4).

The usual 16-team Division 1 bracket was reduced to eight teams in an effort to make Division 1 and Division 2 more competitive. Mater Dei’s advantage is having perhaps the hottest quarterback in the nation in Bryce Young, who was 17-of-17 passing last week against Santa Margarita for 353 yards and five touchdowns. He is completing an astounding 73.8% of his passes.

Advertisement

“He’s so good,” Servite coach Troy Thomas said of Young, who has committed to Alabama.

Chatsworth Sierra Canyon (9-1) was seeded No. 1 in a balanced Division 2 bracket and will host Santa Margarita on Friday. Several teams that have been stuck playing St. John Bosco and Centennial in playoff and regular-season games get relief in Division 2, including Norco, West Hills Chaminade and Gardena Serra. No. 2 San Clemente (8-2) travels to play Valencia. No. 3 Norco (8-2) plays host to Chaminade. No. 4 Rancho Cucamonga (7-3) plays host to Murrieta Valley.

The top four seeds in Division 3 are Newport Beach Corona del Mar (10-0), Simi Valley Grace Brethren (9-1), La Habra (8-2) and Mission Hills Bishop Alemany (7-2).

All Division 1 and 2 teams have been guaranteed playoff spots for months. The same can’t be said for others who had to seek at-large spots in divisions that had few, or even none, available. Santa Clarita Golden Valley (8-2) finished in a tie for second place in the Foothill League but lost out to 5-5 Rancho Cucamonga Los Osos for the lone Division 6 at-large playoff berth. Canyon Country Canyon (2-8) finished last in the Foothill League but made the Division 7 playoffs because there were more at-large berths.

Advertisement

The Southern Section uses competitive equity in putting together its playoff divisions and must see how many schools qualify with automatic berths before learning how many at-large spots are available.

First-round action for Divisions 2 through 14 takes place on Friday. Championships are Nov. 29-30. Cerritos College will be the site for the Division 1 final.

High School Sports
Football: Southern Section playoff pairings
469963_SP_mater-dei-st.-john-bosco-football_AJS
High School Sports
Football: Southern Section playoff pairings
Football: Southern Section playoff pairings

High School Sports
Newsletter
Get our daily Sports Report newsletter
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement