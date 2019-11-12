Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Orange Lutheran investigates allegation of fans assaulting officials after game

Orange Lutheran
Orange Lutheran is investigating an incident involving fans who allegedly confronted officials at the conclusion of Friday’s football game against Long Beach Poly.
(Orange Lutheran)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 12, 2019
10:07 AM
A spokesman for Orange Lutheran issued a statement on Tuesday responding to allegations that Lancer football supporters assaulted officials last Friday night after the Lancers’ overtime loss to Long Beach Poly in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at Veterans Stadium.

Several members of the officiating crew from the South Bay were allegedly pushed as they left the field.

The Orange Lutheran statement:

We find the alleged actions of a few individuals at Friday night’s game to be disheartening, unacceptable and out of place for who and what we represent. Orange Lutheran does not condone inappropriate spectator behavior, and this incident does not reflect the overwhelming majority of our community that has carried a strong tradition of positive fan support and encouragement. School leadership will continue to investigate the event that followed the conclusion of the game and will take appropriate action that is in alignment with and upholds our mission and core values.

The Southern Section has received an incident report and is also investigating.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
