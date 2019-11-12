Orange Lutheran investigates allegation of fans assaulting officials after game

A spokesman for Orange Lutheran issued a statement on Tuesday responding to allegations that Lancer football supporters assaulted officials last Friday night after the Lancers’ overtime loss to Long Beach Poly in the Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at Veterans Stadium.

Several members of the officiating crew from the South Bay were allegedly pushed as they left the field.

The Orange Lutheran statement:

We find the alleged actions of a few individuals at Friday night’s game to be disheartening, unacceptable and out of place for who and what we represent. Orange Lutheran does not condone inappropriate spectator behavior, and this incident does not reflect the overwhelming majority of our community that has carried a strong tradition of positive fan support and encouragement. School leadership will continue to investigate the event that followed the conclusion of the game and will take appropriate action that is in alignment with and upholds our mission and core values.

Advertisement

The Southern Section has received an incident report and is also investigating.