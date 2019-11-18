Venice is dangerous team in City Section Division I semifinals

Venice has never won a City Section football championship. The Gondoliers have certainly come close in losing to some outstanding teams through the years in the semifinal or final, including Carson, Taft and Narbonne during their glory years.

But quarterback Luca Diamont and running back Everson Bozeman have reached peak form, so beware of the Gondoliers heading into a Division I semifinal on Friday at Reseda.

Coach Angelo Gasca said the Duke-bound Diamont is the first quarterback he’s had to have passed for 21 touchdowns and run for 23 touchdowns. Bozeman has rushed for 1,560 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. Last week against Westchester, Diamont completed 11 of 16 passes for 244 yards and accounted for seven touchdowns. He ran back an onside kick.

Reseda is no easy opponent. “They’re fast and athletic and have a potent passing attack and play hard,” Gasca said.

The other semifinal has top-seeded Eagle Rock hosting El Camino Real. Last week, Eagle Rock quarterback Axel Ayers was 13 of 24 passing for 277 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 132 yards and one touchdown, so the Conquistadores best do something about him.