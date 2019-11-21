City Section, Southern Section cross-country finals set for Saturday

The City Section and Southern Section cross-country finals are set to be held on Saturday, with lots of potential stories ready to unfold.

The Southern Section finals begin at 7:45 a.m. at Riverside City Cross Country Course. Nico Young of Newbury Park, the national record holder, will run in the Division 1 boys’ race scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

Many of the competitors will be offering support to the Saugus boys and girls teams competing for the first time since the shooting on campus on Nov. 14 that killed two students and wounded three others.

A very special thank you to Golden Valley High School XC team for joining us this morning at practice. The support and kindness is very much appreciated! @MilesplitCA @PrepCalTrack @rungvgrizz @GrizzliesGv pic.twitter.com/65AA8xE3TO — Saugus XC (@Saugus_XC) November 20, 2019

Advertisement

Defending City champion Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills cruises to West Valley League title in 17:57 at Pierce College. Only a sophomore. pic.twitter.com/dh3j8180C8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) November 7, 2019

The City Section finals begin Saturday morning at Pierce College and will feature sophomore Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills in the Division 1 girls’ race. She won last season as a freshman.

The boys’ Division 1 race is wide open.

Top competitors advance to next weekend’s state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.