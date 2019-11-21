Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

City Section, Southern Section cross-country finals set for Saturday

Nico Young of Newbury Park is the national record holder and will run in Saturday’s Division 1 cross-country finals in Riverside.
(Jeremiah Soifer )
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 21, 2019
7:33 AM
The City Section and Southern Section cross-country finals are set to be held on Saturday, with lots of potential stories ready to unfold.

The Southern Section finals begin at 7:45 a.m. at Riverside City Cross Country Course. Nico Young of Newbury Park, the national record holder, will run in the Division 1 boys’ race scheduled for 10:05 a.m.

Many of the competitors will be offering support to the Saugus boys and girls teams competing for the first time since the shooting on campus on Nov. 14 that killed two students and wounded three others.

The City Section finals begin Saturday morning at Pierce College and will feature sophomore Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills in the Division 1 girls’ race. She won last season as a freshman.

The boys’ Division 1 race is wide open.

Top competitors advance to next weekend’s state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.

Eric Sondheimer
