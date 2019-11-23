Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional championship results

Water Polo Ball
(Getty Images)
By Times staff
Nov. 23, 2019
8:34 PM
BOYS’ WATER POLO

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

DIVISION I

Semifinals, Saturday

Harvard-Westlake 10, Huntington Beach 9

Newport Harbor 12, Loyola 9

Championship, Saturday

Harvard-Westlake 11, Newport Harbor 10 (OT)

DIVISION II

Semifinals, Saturday

Vista 13, JSerra 9

Spring Valley Steele Canyon 10, La Jolla 5

Championship, Saturday

Vista 17, Spring Valley Steele Canyon 15

DIVISION III

Semifinals, Saturday

Mission Viejo 14, Eagle Rock 4

San Diego Mt. Carmel 12, San Diego Henry 9

Championship, Saturday

Mission Viejo 9, San Diego Mt. Carmel 4

Times staff
