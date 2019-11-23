Boys’ water polo: Southern California Regional championship results

BOYS’ WATER POLO
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
DIVISION I
Semifinals, Saturday
Harvard-Westlake 10, Huntington Beach 9
Newport Harbor 12, Loyola 9
Championship, Saturday
Harvard-Westlake 11, Newport Harbor 10 (OT)
DIVISION II
Semifinals, Saturday
Vista 13, JSerra 9
Spring Valley Steele Canyon 10, La Jolla 5
Championship, Saturday
Vista 17, Spring Valley Steele Canyon 15
DIVISION III
Semifinals, Saturday
Mission Viejo 14, Eagle Rock 4
San Diego Mt. Carmel 12, San Diego Henry 9
Championship, Saturday
Mission Viejo 9, San Diego Mt. Carmel 4