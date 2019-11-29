Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Roybal’s Danny O’Fallon continues to coach while fighting cancer

Isaac Torres comforts Roybal High School basketball coach Danny O’Fallon moments after losing 73-33 to Providence in the first round of the state playoffs last season.
(Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Nov. 29, 2019
12:10 PM
Danny O’Fallon, the Los Angeles Roybal basketball coach who guided his team to a City Section Division III championship last season, then collapsed to the court in joy while battling stage 4 colon cancer, is back coaching his team this season.

As usual, he seems more concerned about his players than himself. He said a 1-2 start might be because of a championship hangover, but he has confidence in his team.

O’Fallon is facing many challenges. He’s undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment that has left him hoarse and without hair.

He said he battles day by day trying to have a normal life.

His story remains touching and inspiring. He refuses to give up hope, and every day that his players are with him, they are seeing a devoted, dedicated coach trying to help them in basketball and in life.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
