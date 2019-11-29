Roybal’s Danny O’Fallon continues to coach while fighting cancer

Danny O’Fallon, the Los Angeles Roybal basketball coach who guided his team to a City Section Division III championship last season, then collapsed to the court in joy while battling stage 4 colon cancer, is back coaching his team this season.

As usual, he seems more concerned about his players than himself. He said a 1-2 start might be because of a championship hangover, but he has confidence in his team.

O’Fallon is facing many challenges. He’s undergoing aggressive chemotherapy treatment that has left him hoarse and without hair.

After being diagnosed with stage 4 intestinal cancer, Danny O'Fallon, coach of the Roybal boys' varsity basketball team, never considered giving up https://t.co/EyzN6PBrX1 pic.twitter.com/exNGR7W1f9 — L.A. Times Sports (@latimessports) March 1, 2019

He said he battles day by day trying to have a normal life.

Advertisement

All the feels 😭 Coach Danny O'Fallon has spent his life teaching kids basketball. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he refused to stop coaching and led his team to a title. So, Kelly decided to award them with a heartfelt surprise!



WATCH: https://t.co/5fyTLaFyNo pic.twitter.com/1v07uewahZ — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) November 15, 2019

His story remains touching and inspiring. He refuses to give up hope, and every day that his players are with him, they are seeing a devoted, dedicated coach trying to help them in basketball and in life.