Nico Young of Newbury Park is the star at state cross-country championships

There’s no one beating national record holder Nico Young of Newbury Park this season in cross country. His dominating winter continued on Saturday at the CIF state championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.

In the Division 2 championship race, Young went out strong and never looked back, winning a second consecutive state championship in 14:28.5. Teammate Jace Aschbrenner was second in helping the Panthers capture the boys’ team title and set an all-time team record for fastest combined times.

Newbury Park also won the Division 2 girls’ race, another accomplishment for coach Sean Brosnan.

Young set a national record earlier this season for a three-mile course. Next weekend, he’ll try to win the Nike Cross Nationals in Oregon. Brosnan said the plan wasn’t for Young to go 100% on Saturday, but save himself for next week. Everything went well, including the first girls title in his third year as girls’ coach.

“We’re just excited,” Brosnan said.

Clovis Buchanan knocked off Temecula Great Oak to win the Division 1 girls’ team title. Great Oak had won seven consecutive state titles. Sophomore Sofia Abrego of Granada Hills, the City Section champion, finished 22nd at 18:12.1.

In Division 1 boys, Great Oak won the team title.

Brooke Secreto of Ventura Foothill Tech won the Division 4 girls’ title in 17:33.4.



In Division 5 boys, Calabasas Viewpoint won the team title and Jackson Adelman of St. Margaret’s took the individual title in 15:39.9.

In Division 4 boys, Anthony Grover of San Juan Capistrano JSerra won the individual title in 15:03.2. Ventura Foothill Tech won the boys’ title.

In Division 3 girls, Savannah Scriven of Palos Verdes placed second in 17:22.5.