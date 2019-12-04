Prep basketball roundup: Amari Bailey of Sierra Canyon performs the finisher role to perfection

There’s not many better finishers in high school basketball than sophomore Amari Bailey of Sierra Canyon. Get him the ball during a fast break, then get out of the way and let his athleticism do the rest.

Bailey finished with 23 points on Wednesday night before 1,550 at CSUN in a 72-54 victory over Santa Clarita Christian. It was the most comfortable he has looked for Sierra Canyon (6-0) this season. He was in total attack mode. His 14 points in the first half were badly needed because BJ Boston didn’t score his first point until there was 37 seconds left in the half. The Trailblazers led at halftime 30-29.

“I was being myself,” Bailey said. “I was being Amari.”

Keeping Boston quiet was never going to happen. Like any good shooter, he knew his touch would return even when he started the game 0-for-9 shooting. He finished with 19 points and contributed 13 points in the third quarter when Sierra Canyon outscored the Cardinals 28-9. Bronny James made a couple of threes to help out.

“I feel me shooting out of a slump is good,” Boston said. “I felt comfortable toward the end.”

Wow. Ty Harper has 20 points. 31-31. pic.twitter.com/KYb4haPFd2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 5, 2019

One of the most impressive players was junior Ty Harper of Santa Clarita Christian (4-2). He scored 28 points and made four threes in the first half.

Amari Bailey of Sierra Canyon another great finish. 18-15 Santa Clarita Christian. pic.twitter.com/DUrgULBGF2 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 5, 2019

In other games, Fairfax advanced to the semifinals of the Maranatha tournament with an 82-73 win over Providence. Keith Dinwiddie finished with 28 points. A’Jahni Levias had 35 points for Providence.

In the Westchester tournament, Heritage Christian rallied for a 59-54 win over Bishop Montgomery to earn a semifinal matchup against Etiwanda. Justin Rochelin scored 17 points. Etiwanda defeated Washington Prep 62-40.



Mayfair defeated Los Alamitos 68-63. Joshua Christopher had 25 points and Dior Johnson 16.

Taft defeated Camarillo 76-52. Ramel Lloyd had 23 points and Khalil Haywood 19.

Servite defeated Norco 63-48. Tajavis Miller scored 20 points and Andrew Cook 19.

Rolling Hills Prep is 3-0 after an 81-40 win over Lawndale. Benny Gealer had 21 points and JT Tan and Troy Murphy added 15 points.

Saugus defeated Cleveland 81-41. Adrian McIntyre had 23 points.

In Sacramento, St. Francis defeated Sacramento Kennedy 74-35. Andre Henry finished with 26 points.

Sam Cabral made seven threes in Sun Valley Poly’s 70-29 win over Marshall. Quadre Johnson added 20 points.

Hugo Clarkin had 24 points and 11 rebounds in JSerra’s 66-39 win over La Habra.

Oaks Christian defeated Crespi 50-41. Mike Price had 16 points for Crespi.

Harvard-Westlake defeated Bonita 77-49. Cameron Thrower made six threes and finished with 20 points.

