High School Sports

Chris Claiborne resigns as football coach at Calabasas

chris-claiborne.jpg
Calabasas football coach Chris Claiborne, the Butkus Award winner at USC and eight-year NFL veteran, has returned to school to complete his degree.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 6, 2019
1:48 PM
Chris Claiborne confirmed on Friday that he has stepped down after two years as football coach at Calabasas and would like to pursue college coaching.

Claiborne, who played at USC and in the NFL, returned to USC to finish his degree. He will graduate this month.

He took over for Casey Clausen at Calabasas two years ago and helped the Coyotes become one of the eight teams selected for this year’s Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Calabasas athletic director Jon Palarz said the school will launch a search for a replacement.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
