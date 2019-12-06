Chris Claiborne resigns as football coach at Calabasas

Chris Claiborne confirmed on Friday that he has stepped down after two years as football coach at Calabasas and would like to pursue college coaching.

Claiborne, who played at USC and in the NFL, returned to USC to finish his degree. He will graduate this month.

He took over for Casey Clausen at Calabasas two years ago and helped the Coyotes become one of the eight teams selected for this year’s Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Calabasas athletic director Jon Palarz said the school will launch a search for a replacement.

