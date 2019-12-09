Crespi freshman Mike Price is latest top guard prospect

Crespi has produced the likes of London Perrantes, De’Anthony Melton and Brandon Williams in recent years at the guard position, and there’s no doubt freshman Mike Price is going to be a worthy successor.

After eight games in his Celt career, Price is wooing fans and opponents alike. In his latest performance, he took control in the fourth quarter on Monday night in the Celts’ game against La Mirada, scoring nine of his 18 points while also contributing two key assists in a 67-65 victory at the St. John Bosco tournament.

“He’s the real deal,” Crespi coach Andrew Moore said.

The Freshman. Michael Price. 9 points in fourth quarter. 18 for game. Crespi by four over La Mirada. pic.twitter.com/5f362eMEXN — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2019

Price is best when he drives to the basket, and La Mirada had few defenses to offer when he became aggressive just as the Celts needed him the most.

“I was trying to be patient and let the game come to me,” Price said.

Crespi 52, La Mirada 52. 6:45 left. https://t.co/6faiXyK2xX — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) December 10, 2019

Price passed the ball to KC Anuluoha with 35 seconds left, and he scored on a layup to break the 65-65 tie. Earlier he set up a three from Robert Power with an assists. Crespi improved to 8-2. Power led the Celts with 20 points. Jorge Ochoa had 31 points for La Mirada.

St. Anthony improved to 9-0 with a 45-37 win over Hespria. Makaih Williams had 17 points. Peyton Watson scored 32 points in Long Beach Poly’s 85-72 win over Warren.

In Western League openers, David Cheatom scored 30 points to help University defeat Hamilton 71-67. Westchester defeated Venice 64-42. Palisades defeated LACES 69-51.



In the East Valley League, Grant and Arleta were tied 100-100 after three overtimes before the Lancers prevailed in four overtimes 115-103. Anthony Paratore led Grant with 29 points. Poly defeated Chavez 80-35. Quadre Johnson scored 27 points and Julian Cruz 20

Brentwood defeated Fremont 77-44. Christian Moore scored 27 points.

Elisha Cofield scored 20 points, David Elliott 19 and Caleb Reyes 17 in Birmingham’s 86-68 win over Van Nuys, which received 26 points from David Lee.

Mars Robinson scored 34 points in Rancho Cucamonga’s 83-55 win over West Valley.

Brandon Whitney scored 31 points in Alemany’s 80-64 win over Camarillo. Heritage Christian defeated Marshall 83-27.

Renaissance opened the Beverly Hills tournament with a 44-41 win over El Camino Real.

Kyle Breedon scored 24 points in Campbell Hall’s 80-60 win over West Ranch.

