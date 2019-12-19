Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
High School Sports

Roybal football players team up to help homeless people with hygiene kits

Roybal football players helped put together more than 150 hygiene kits for homeless people as a community service project organized by football coach Michael Galvan.
(Edward R. Roybal Learning Center)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Dec. 19, 2019
2:03 PM
Roybal football coach Michael Galvan believes his job is more than about teaching X’s and O’s.

“Like any coach, I believe my role is to give student athletes the ability to be champions on and off the field,” he said.

That’s why he helped organize a holiday community service project that saw players, cheerleaders and A.S.B. members team up to create a hygiene kit drive.

They put together more than 150 hygiene kits to deliver to P.A.T.H. (People Assisting the Homeless).

The kits include toothpaste, shampoo, razors, shaving cream and feminine hygiene products.

The kits were scheduled to be delivered on Thursday.

