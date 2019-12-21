The Times’ 2019 All-Star high school football team

A look at The Times’ 2019 All-Star football team:

Offense

Quarterback—Bryce Young, Santa Ana Mater Dei, 6-0, 190, Sr.: The Alabama-bound Young passed for 18 touchdowns in three playoff games, finishing with 4,528 yards passing and 58 touchdowns.

Running back—Isaac Hurtado, Cypress, 6-3, 220, Sr.: A two-way standout, Hurtado rushed for 2,623 yards and had 42 touchdowns for 13-1 team.

Running back—Davon Booth, El Monte, 5-9, 180, Sr.: Booth ran for more than 100 yards in 14 of 15 games, leading his team to a 16-0 record and a state Division 5-AA bowl victory.

Receiver—Kody Epps, Mater Dei, 5-11, 175, Sr.: The Brigham Young-bound Epps set a school record with 28 touchdown catches. He finished with 93 receptions for the 12-1 Monarchs.

Receiver—John Humphreys, Corona del Mar, 6-5, 190, Sr.: The Stanford-bound Humphreys caught 32 touchdown passes for the 16-0 Sea Kings.

Receiver—Kris Hutson, St. John Bosco, 5-11, 170, Sr.: The Oregon-bound Hutson helped lead the Braves to a CIF Open Division bowl victory, finishing with 15 touchdown catches.

Offensive line—Justin Williams, Tesoro, 6-4, 270, Sr.: The All-South Coast selection was known for his strength and toughness.

Offensive line—Thomas Bouda, Corona del Mar, 6-4, 250, Sr.: A tenacious left tackle, he was the Sunset League lineman of the year in providing protection for quarterback Ethan Garbers.

Offensive line—Christian Herrera, Corona Centennial, 6-0, 262, Sr.: A backup as a junior, Herrera became the lineman of the year in the Big VIII League as a center.

Offensive line—Myles Murao, Mater Dei, 6-3, 315, Sr.: The Washington signee returned from a leg injury to be the standout among a dominant blocking crew.

Offensive line—Drake Metcalf, St. John Bosco, 6-3, 270, Sr.: The Stanford signee was the key blocker in helping the Braves win the Southern Section Division 1 championship.

Kicker—Scooter Carranza, Oxnard Pacifica, 6-0, 155, Sr.: He made 87 consecutive conversion kicks this season and set a state record with 157 in a row. He made 13 of 16 field goals.

Defense

Defensive line—Lance Keneley, Mission Viejo, 6-5, 247, Sr.: The Stanford-bound Keneley contributed 13 sacks for the 11-1 Diablos.

Defensive line—Jordan Banks, Narbonne, 6-3, 243, Sr.: The Arizona State-bound Banks averaged more than eight tackles while also playing linebacker.

Defensive line—Korey Foreman, Corona Centennial, 6-5, 270, Jr.: In eight games, Foreman had five sacks and was a disrupter any time he was on field.

Defensive line—Kobe Pepe, St. John Bosco, 6-2, 299, Sr.: The USC-bound Pepe was a model of consistency in the middle, recording 11 sacks.

Linebacker—Justin Flowe, Upland, 6-2, 195, Sr.: The Dick Butkus Award winner as the nation’s top linebacker averaged 11 tackles and had 10 sacks. He’s headed to Oregon.

Linebacker—Raesjon Davis, Mater Dei, 6-1, 210, Jr.: Davis had 16.5 tackles for losses and was known for his versatility and aggressiveness.

Linebacker—Caleb McCullough, Oxnard Pacifica, 6-3, 215, Sr.: Bound for Arizona State, the Tritons’ leading tackler had three sacks in the Division 2-A bowl final.

Defensive back—Clark Phillips III, La Habra, 5-11, 180, Sr.: The Utah signee had four interceptions while setting a standard for excellence at cornerback.

Defensive back—Joey Hobert, San Juan Hills, 5-10, 180, Sr.: The Washington State signee had five interceptions and scored touchdowns six ways for the Southern Section Division 4 champions.

Defensive back—Mason White, Lake Balboa Birmingham, 6-1, 170, Sr.: City Section player of the year helped Patriots win the Open Division title, finishing with 16 blocked kicks in his career.

Defensive back—DJ Harvey, Chatsworth Sierra Canyon, 5-11, 170, Jr.: A two-way standout, Harvey had four interceptions for the Southern Section Division 2 champions.

Punter—Jack Stonehouse, West Hills Chaminade, 6-3, 175, Jr.: Stonehouse averaged 41.7 yards per punt and had 12 of them downed inside the 20-yard line.