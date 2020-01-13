Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Sierra Canyon is back at No. 1 in Southern Section Division 1 basketball rankings

The Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball team is back at No. 1 in the Southern Section Division 1 rankings.
(The Sierra Canyon boys’ basketball team poses for a photo during media day on Thursday.)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 13, 2020
2:57 PM
Sierra Canyon has regained the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 boys’ basketball rankings after its win over Rancho Christian last week.

Corona Centennial is No. 2, with Rancho Christian No. 3 and Etiwanda No. 4.

Here's the link to complete rankings.

Long Beach Poly is No. 1 in the Division 1 girls’ rankings, followed by Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

