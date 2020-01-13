Sierra Canyon is back at No. 1 in Southern Section Division 1 basketball rankings

Sierra Canyon has regained the No. 1 spot in this week’s Southern Section Division 1 boys’ basketball rankings after its win over Rancho Christian last week.

Corona Centennial is No. 2, with Rancho Christian No. 3 and Etiwanda No. 4.

Here’s the link to complete rankings.

Here are the boys basketball polls and Open Division Watchlist! #CIFSSBasketball 🏀 pic.twitter.com/QAT3niLqjq — CIF Southern Section (@CIFSS) January 13, 2020

Long Beach Poly is No. 1 in the Division 1 girls’ rankings, followed by Sierra Canyon and Mater Dei.

Here’s the link to girls’ rankings.