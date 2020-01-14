Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Christian Moore scores 30 points in Brentwood’s upset of Windward

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 14, 2020
9:07 PM
Sophomore Christian Moore came through with 30 points on Tuesday night to help Brentwood stun Windward 60-57 in a Gold Coast League game.

Windward came in at 16-4 and a candidate to make the Open Division playoffs. It was coming off a rout of Crossroads, which beat Brentwood. But Brentwood got off to a good start and rode the play of Moore. Jaren Harris scored 19 points and Devin Tillis 18 for Windward.

Brentwood improved to 13-8. “He was really aggressive,” coach Ryan Bailey said Moore. “He’s playing like a high level player. He’s been on a tear. It’s been 20 points a night since we left San Diego.”

Valencia stayed unbeaten in the Foothill League with an 89-56 win over West Ranch. Noah Veluzat scored 26 points and Jake Hlywiak added 21 points. Saugus defeated Golden Valley 102-44. Adrian McIntyre scored 25 points. Hart defeated Canyon 67-62. Dillon Barrientos finished with 24 points.

Skyy Clark scored 26 points in Heritage Christian’s 88-52 win over Whittier Christian. Heritage Christian is 18-2.

In the Baseline League, Malik Thomas scored 36 points and Austin Cook had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Damien’s 88-67 win over Rancho Cucamonga. Damien will play Etiwanda for first place on Friday. Etiwanda defeated Upland 76-41. Jaylen Clark led the way with 15 points.

San Gabriel Academy defeated Renaissance 66-65. Ian McCloskey scored 19 points and Boubacar Coulibaly had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Village Christian defeated Valley Christian 95-53. Jordan Fuller scored 25 points.

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
