Christian Moore scores 30 points in Brentwood’s upset of Windward

Sophomore Christian Moore came through with 30 points on Tuesday night to help Brentwood stun Windward 60-57 in a Gold Coast League game.

Windward came in at 16-4 and a candidate to make the Open Division playoffs. It was coming off a rout of Crossroads, which beat Brentwood. But Brentwood got off to a good start and rode the play of Moore. Jaren Harris scored 19 points and Devin Tillis 18 for Windward.

Brentwood improved to 13-8. “He was really aggressive,” coach Ryan Bailey said Moore. “He’s playing like a high level player. He’s been on a tear. It’s been 20 points a night since we left San Diego.”

Valencia stayed unbeaten in the Foothill League with an 89-56 win over West Ranch. Noah Veluzat scored 26 points and Jake Hlywiak added 21 points. Saugus defeated Golden Valley 102-44. Adrian McIntyre scored 25 points. Hart defeated Canyon 67-62. Dillon Barrientos finished with 24 points.

Skyy Clark scored 26 points in Heritage Christian’s 88-52 win over Whittier Christian. Heritage Christian is 18-2.

In the Baseline League, Malik Thomas scored 36 points and Austin Cook had 22 points and 10 rebounds in Damien’s 88-67 win over Rancho Cucamonga. Damien will play Etiwanda for first place on Friday. Etiwanda defeated Upland 76-41. Jaylen Clark led the way with 15 points.

San Gabriel Academy defeated Renaissance 66-65. Ian McCloskey scored 19 points and Boubacar Coulibaly had 17 points and 16 rebounds.

Village Christian defeated Valley Christian 95-53. Jordan Fuller scored 25 points.