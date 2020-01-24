Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: King/Drew pulls out 70-68 win to stay unbeaten in Coliseum League

IMG_1937.jpg
Fidelis Okereke finished with a triple double for King/Drew with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks in a 70-68 win over View Park.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 24, 2020
9:50 PM
Fidelis Okereke, a 6-foot-6 senior for King/Drew, came through with a triple double on Friday night to help his team pull out a 70-68 win over View Park and improve to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the Coliseum League.

Okereke finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks. King/Drew went on an 8-0 run in the final 1:30 and got a game-winning basket from Kalib LaCount. Devin Hogan contributed two key steals. Rodney Bradley scored 28 points for View Park.

Washington Prep defeated Fremont 105-50. Brandon Burks had 19 points. Crenshaw defeated Dorsey 90-36.

In the West Valley League, Birmingham helped its Open Division playoff hopes with an 84-67 win over El Camino Real. Elisha Cofield scored 25 points and David Elliott 22 points. Taft defeated Cleveland 72-40. Demetrius Calip led the Toreadors with 21 points and Langston Taylor had 15. Chatsworth defeated Granada Hills 52-49. Jacob Gonzalez and Andrew Henderson each scored 11 points for Chatsworth.

In the Western League, Westchester defeated Venice 66-44. University defeated Hamilton in overtime 71-68. David Cheatom had 28 points and nine rebounds.

In the East Valley League, Sun Valley Poly defeated Arleta 75-72. Grant defeated North Hollywood 73-23.

In the Mission League, Andre Henry scored 33 points to lead St. Francis past Alemany 80-42. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Chaminade 91-90 in overtime. Ben Shtolzberg finished with 27 points. Keith Higgins led Chaminade with 28 points and Kenneth Simpson 26. Freshman Mike Price scored 27 points in Crespi’s 63-50 win over Loyola.

Schurr defeated Keppel 54-52 on a game-winning basket by Ray Flores.

In the Gold Coast League, Sierra Canyon defeated Crossroads 87-61. Amari Bailey scored 16 points and Ziaire Williams 15. Campbell Hall defeated Viewpoint 68-60. Kyle Beedon scored 19 points for Campbell Hall. Giovanni Goree led Viewpoint with 15 points.

In the Foothill League, Valencia defeated Saugus 77-70. Jake Hlywiak scored 22 points and made four threes. JR Camacho added 19 points. Noah Veluzat finished with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Valencia is 20-4, 6-0 in league and has won a school-record 12 consecutive games.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei defeated Orange Lutheran 73-52. Harrison Hornery scored 18 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach added 17 points. St. John Bosco defeated Servite 65-44. Isaiah Holm led the Braves with 19 points. JSerra defeated Santa Margarita 43-37.

Corona Centennial defeated Corona Santiago 78-41. Paris Dawson scored 17 points.

Etiwanda defeated Los Osos 72-47. Jaylen Clark scored 20 points. Damien defeated Upland 76-42. Malik Thomas scored 22 points.

Clark Slajchert scored 31 points in Oak Park’s 60-47 win over Simi Valley.

St. Bernard defeated Gardena Serra 64-40.

On senior night, Kyle MacLean scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds to help Westlake defeat Newbury Park 64-53. JT Thomspon had 19 points.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
