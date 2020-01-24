Prep basketball roundup: King/Drew pulls out 70-68 win to stay unbeaten in Coliseum League

Fidelis Okereke, a 6-foot-6 senior for King/Drew, came through with a triple double on Friday night to help his team pull out a 70-68 win over View Park and improve to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in the Coliseum League.

Okereke finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and 11 blocks. King/Drew went on an 8-0 run in the final 1:30 and got a game-winning basket from Kalib LaCount. Devin Hogan contributed two key steals. Rodney Bradley scored 28 points for View Park.

Washington Prep defeated Fremont 105-50. Brandon Burks had 19 points. Crenshaw defeated Dorsey 90-36.

In the West Valley League, Birmingham helped its Open Division playoff hopes with an 84-67 win over El Camino Real. Elisha Cofield scored 25 points and David Elliott 22 points. Taft defeated Cleveland 72-40. Demetrius Calip led the Toreadors with 21 points and Langston Taylor had 15. Chatsworth defeated Granada Hills 52-49. Jacob Gonzalez and Andrew Henderson each scored 11 points for Chatsworth.

In the Western League, Westchester defeated Venice 66-44. University defeated Hamilton in overtime 71-68. David Cheatom had 28 points and nine rebounds.

In the East Valley League, Sun Valley Poly defeated Arleta 75-72. Grant defeated North Hollywood 73-23.

In the Mission League, Andre Henry scored 33 points to lead St. Francis past Alemany 80-42. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Chaminade 91-90 in overtime. Ben Shtolzberg finished with 27 points. Keith Higgins led Chaminade with 28 points and Kenneth Simpson 26. Freshman Mike Price scored 27 points in Crespi’s 63-50 win over Loyola.

Ray Flores with the game winning layup, Schurr wins over Keppel 54-52. @SGVNSports @latsondheimer pic.twitter.com/t86SgknCNS — James Escarcega (@James_Escarcega) January 25, 2020

Schurr defeated Keppel 54-52 on a game-winning basket by Ray Flores.

In the Gold Coast League, Sierra Canyon defeated Crossroads 87-61. Amari Bailey scored 16 points and Ziaire Williams 15. Campbell Hall defeated Viewpoint 68-60. Kyle Beedon scored 19 points for Campbell Hall. Giovanni Goree led Viewpoint with 15 points.

In the Foothill League, Valencia defeated Saugus 77-70. Jake Hlywiak scored 22 points and made four threes. JR Camacho added 19 points. Noah Veluzat finished with 16 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds. Valencia is 20-4, 6-0 in league and has won a school-record 12 consecutive games.

In the Trinity League, Mater Dei defeated Orange Lutheran 73-52. Harrison Hornery scored 18 points and Wilhelm Breidenbach added 17 points. St. John Bosco defeated Servite 65-44. Isaiah Holm led the Braves with 19 points. JSerra defeated Santa Margarita 43-37.

Corona Centennial defeated Corona Santiago 78-41. Paris Dawson scored 17 points.

Etiwanda defeated Los Osos 72-47. Jaylen Clark scored 20 points. Damien defeated Upland 76-42. Malik Thomas scored 22 points.

Clark Slajchert scored 31 points in Oak Park’s 60-47 win over Simi Valley.

St. Bernard defeated Gardena Serra 64-40.

Holy Cow. Like father, like son. Kyle MacLean of Westlake bombs in three. Father is Don MacLean, Simi Valley, UCLA and NBA. pic.twitter.com/5FIcxm0YqZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 25, 2020

On senior night, Kyle MacLean scored 22 points and had 12 rebounds to help Westlake defeat Newbury Park 64-53. JT Thomspon had 19 points.