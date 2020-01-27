Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Keith Dinwiddie makes six threes in Fairfax victory

IMG_2185.jpeg
Keith Dinwiddie made six threes and finished with 27 points on Monday to lead Fairfax past Palisades 80-45.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Jan. 27, 2020
8:26 PM
Share

When Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax starts draining threes, it’s quite a sight. It happened on Monday in a Western League game against host Palisades.

After a 10-10 first quarter, Dinwiddie led a Fairfax surge by scoring 14 points in the second quarter for a 12-point lead. Then he made consecutive threes to start the third quarter for an 18-point lead. By the end of the game, Fairfax (19-4) prevailed 80-45 and Dinwiddie finished with 27 points, making six threes.

Fairfax is the only unbeaten team left in league play and can clinch the Western League title with a win over Westchester on Wednesday night at Fairfax. Graham Alphson led Palisades with 23 points.

University defeated LACES 65-55. David Cheatom had 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.

Advertisement

Washington Prep defeated Crenshaw 65-56.

Sun Valley Poly improved to 8-0 in the East Valley League with a 76-49 win over North Hollywood. Quadre Johnson scored 18 points.

Riverside Poly defeated Valley View 76-67. Lamont Butler scored 23 points and DJ Davis 22.

High School Sports
Newsletter
Go beyond the scoreboard

Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Eric Sondheimer
Follow Us
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement