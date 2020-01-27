Keith Dinwiddie makes six threes in Fairfax victory

When Keith Dinwiddie of Fairfax starts draining threes, it’s quite a sight. It happened on Monday in a Western League game against host Palisades.

After a 10-10 first quarter, Dinwiddie led a Fairfax surge by scoring 14 points in the second quarter for a 12-point lead. Then he made consecutive threes to start the third quarter for an 18-point lead. By the end of the game, Fairfax (19-4) prevailed 80-45 and Dinwiddie finished with 27 points, making six threes.

Fairfax is the only unbeaten team left in league play and can clinch the Western League title with a win over Westchester on Wednesday night at Fairfax. Graham Alphson led Palisades with 23 points.

Keith Dinwiddie got hot in second quarter. He scored 14 points. Fairfax takes 34-22 halftime lead on Palisades. pic.twitter.com/ol3vh1OgCZ — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 28, 2020

University defeated LACES 65-55. David Cheatom had 19 points, 16 rebounds and six blocks.

Advertisement

Washington Prep defeated Crenshaw 65-56.

Sun Valley Poly improved to 8-0 in the East Valley League with a 76-49 win over North Hollywood. Quadre Johnson scored 18 points.

Riverside Poly defeated Valley View 76-67. Lamont Butler scored 23 points and DJ Davis 22.

