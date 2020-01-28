Southern Section approves new summer dead period rule

A divided Southern Section Council voted 45-40-5 to approve a new summer dead period rule that will require principals to select a minimum two-week period in which all campus athletic facilities will be closed this summer, allowing coaches, players and administrators to take time off.

Previously, there was a mandatory three-week dead period but each sport had the flexibility to choose when it would take time off and some facilities were left open for athletes to work on their own.

This new policy should help multi-sport athletes, coaches and their families plan for a certain vacation. No weight training will be allowed, and there will be no open gym or use of the track.

Principals will now face the challenge of creating a two-week dead period that satisfies all their sports programs. Football would likely get top priority since it is the first sport to be played in the fall but all sports will have to work out new schedules, from summer baseball to summer basketball.

The Southern Section Council also voted to oppose a proposal to create CIF regional playoffs in baseball and softball in June 2021. Southern Section representatives are instructed to oppose the proposal that will be considered at the next CIF State Federated Council meeting.