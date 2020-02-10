Point guard Will Bailey rises up to lead Kennedy

Sophomore point guard Will Bailey saved his Granada Hills Kennedy basketball team last week.

The Golden Cougars were missing one of their best players, and Bailey rose to the challenge, leading his team to the Valley Mission League tournament championship.

He had a game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer to beat San Fernando in the semifinals. Then he scored 23 points, had eight rebounds and six steals against Sylmar in the championship game.

Bailey, 5-foot-8 and averaging 10 points a game on the season, is the stepbrother of former Kennedy standout Dom Vargas.

Advertisement

Kennedy is seeded No. 6 in the City Section Division II playoffs and opens on Friday at home against Roosevelt.