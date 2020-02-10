Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
High School Sports

Point guard Will Bailey rises up to lead Kennedy

Will Bailey led the Golden Cougars to the Valley Mission League championship last week.
(Kennedy High)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
Feb. 10, 2020
7:44 AM
Sophomore point guard Will Bailey saved his Granada Hills Kennedy basketball team last week.

The Golden Cougars were missing one of their best players, and Bailey rose to the challenge, leading his team to the Valley Mission League tournament championship.

He had a game-winning three-point shot at the buzzer to beat San Fernando in the semifinals. Then he scored 23 points, had eight rebounds and six steals against Sylmar in the championship game.

Bailey, 5-foot-8 and averaging 10 points a game on the season, is the stepbrother of former Kennedy standout Dom Vargas.

Kennedy is seeded No. 6 in the City Section Division II playoffs and opens on Friday at home against Roosevelt.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
