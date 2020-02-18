Prep baseball roundup: El Camino Real, Cleveland show City Section can match up against Southern Section

It’s two games into the high school baseball season, and El Camino Real and Cleveland are showing that City Section teams can match up against the Southern Section.

Dominic Carnes, the No. 2 batter, had a two-run triple, and Steven Hernandez, the cleanup hitter, blasted a two-run home run to help the Conquistadores improve to 2-0 in the Easton tournament with a 7-2 victory over Newbury Park on Tuesday.

Cleveland (2-0) received a two-run home run from Adrian Gonzalez in a 3-1 victory over Valencia. Kai Moran threw 4 1/3 scoreless innings and also had an RBI. Tyler Robitaille struck out 11 and Grant Weiss homered for Valencia.

Birmingham 2, St. Francis 1: In another win for a City Section school, Albert Garcia allowed two hits in five innings and Erik Rivas had the game-winning RBI in the seventh.

Cypress 7, Ocean View 0: James Paul threw five shutout innings for Cypress.

Long Beach Millikan 4, Marina 1: Emmanuel Morales went three for three to lead Millikan.

Chaminade 5, Santa Monica 1: Carter Graham hit two doubles and Oskar Stark threw three shutout innings for the Eagles. Sophomore Ford Dreifort, son of former Dodgers pitcher Darren Dreifort, had two hits for Santa Monica.

El Toro 6, Aliso Niguel 2: Paul Skenes had a single, double and three RBIs for El Toro.

Crespi 12, St. Bonaventure 2: Matt Jacobson contributed three hits to lead the Celts.

Trabuco Hills 7, Pacifica 0: Ryan Ball and Caleb Oddo each had three hits and Mason Molina struck out six in four shutout innings.

St. John Bosco 4, Corona Santiago 3: The Braves rallied for two runs in the bottom of the seventh, with Albert Rios getting the walk-off single. Jonathan Vaughns had two RBIs.

San Juan Hills 7, Dana Hills 6: San Juan Hills was able to rally from a 6-0 deficit in the first inning.

Kennedy 7, Ventura 3: Vince Esparza went three for four with four RBIs. Brandon Alfaro added two RBIs.

Paraclete 5, Marshall 0: Hunter Edwards struck out eight in six innings.

Sierra Canyon 3, Grace Brethren 2: Shane McClendon had the walk-off RBI single with two outs in the seventh.

Hart 7, Westlake 5: Ryan Benz and Eddie Tejada each had three hits for the Indians (2-0). Matt Quintanar had two doubles.

Simi Valley 11, Calabasas 1: Ryan Orsini went four for five and Brendan Klugman threw five shutout innings.

Thousand Oaks 4, Santa Barbara 3: Jared Miller and Jacob Wilson each finished with three hits for the Lancers.

Beckman 6, Northview 1: Nick McLain had three hits and two RBIs

Glendora 4, Los Altos 1: Cade Marshman and Carson Collett each finished with two hits.

Camarillo 10, Granada Hills 1: Kaden Tsuji went three for three with three RBIs and Lucien Wechsberg added two hits and three RBIs for the Scorpions.

Poly 2, Burroughs 1: Elmer Aguilar threw a complete game with five strikeouts. Jessie Pineda had the game-winning RBI.

Agoura 9, Malibu 1: Aedan Cunningham struck out 10 for Agoura.

Chatsworth 1, Rio Mesa 1: The game was called in the eighth inning.

Palisades 3, Roosevelt 2: The Dolphins got a walk-off victory to improve to 2-0.

