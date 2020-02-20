Harvard-Westlake duo of Drew Bowser, Pete Crow-Armstrong make impact

Harvard-Westlake is expected to score lots of runs in baseball this season, and the Wolverines’ 11-3 season-opening, six-inning win over Mira Costa on Thursday was a reminder how productive they might be.

Leadoff hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong contributed two doubles and No. 3 hitter Drew Bowser hit a three-run home run to help the Wolverines come back from a 3-1 deficit. Mira Costa received a two-run home run from Nick Bacura and a solo home run from Dylan Knowles. But Harvard-Westlake’s firepower was just starting, and Mira Costa didn’t help matters by committing five errors.

Jack Hassett threw 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief for the Wolverines, allowing one hit to pick up the victory.

Harvard-Westlake 3, Mira Costa 3. And Pete Crow-Armstrong is having too much fun. pic.twitter.com/JiPwX5wBfh — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 21, 2020

Thousand Oaks 6, El Camino Real 1: The Lancers (3-0) advanced to the semifinals of the Easton tournament. Michael Weilakala had two hits and three RBIs and Scott Ellis added two hits. Ellis threw a complete game, striking out five while allowing three hits.

Cleveland 2, Quartz Hill 0: Braden Lowe struck out five in 5 1/3 innings and Malakai Correll got the save to help the Cavaliers improve to 3-0. Esteban Perez and Bobby Velasco each had two hits.

Hart 5, Camarillo 4: Matt Quintanar had two hits and helped ignite a two-out, two-run rally for the Indians (3-0), scoring the winning run on a walk-off passed ball. The Easton tournament semifinals on Saturday will have Hart at Cleveland and Thousand Oaks at Sierra Canyon.

Sierra Canyon 7, Dos Pueblos 1: The Trailblazers (3-0) received two hits apiece from Zach Freeman, Jaden Noot, Ryan Mittleman and Luca Rubin.

Loyola 8, Gahr 0: Derek Yoo struck out nine and walked none in six innings. Kevin Parada had three RBIs.

Newbury Park 6, Grace Brethren 2: Jake Read struck out five in 6 1/3 innings for the Panthers.

Oaks Christian 11, Simi Valley 6: Finley Buckner contributed three hits for the Lions. Sebastian Sarabia was four for four to lead Simi Valley.

Mission Viejo 7, Esperanza 3: Clay McCorgary and Will Burns each had two hits for Mission Viejo.

Chatsworth 1, Calabasas 0: Sophomore Jose Ruedas threw the shutout and Aaron Ruvalcaba had the game-winning RBI.

Kennedy 3, Alemany 0: Bruno De Leon threw six shutout innings. Manolo Tafolla, Jonathan Gonzalez and Alex Olevera finished with two hits each.

Damien 3, King 2: Armando Pena had the walk-off hit in the eighth for Damien.

JSerra 4, Corona 0: Gabe D’Arcy hit a home run, Cody Schrier had two hits and four pitchers combined on a one-hitter for the Lions (3-0).

Crespi 11, Saugus 8: Nico Azpilcueta had three RBIs for the Celts.

Granada Hills 3, St. Bonaventure 2: Zach Perez threw two shutout innings of relief to pick up the win.

Laguna Beach 10, Brea Olinda 0: Jackson Yelland allowed two hits in six innings and struck out four.

Huntington Beach 6, Temecula Valley 3: Thomas Babineau threw four shutout innings, striking out four.

Bishop Amat 5, Temecula Valley 3: Adrian Verduzco finished with three hits and two RBIs.

Summit 3, Etiwanda 0: Cristian Enriquez struck out six in five innings and went three for three to lead Summit.

Trabuco Hills 14, Paramount 5: Marcus Weinzimer had a grand slam and Jake Naso went three for three.

