High School Sports

Gavino Rosales strikes out 12 in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Sylmar

Birmingham ring
Can Birmingham win a fourth consecutive City Section championship ring? The Patriots are starting to receive strong pitching.
(Matt Mowry)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
March 4, 2020
6:57 PM
Pitching usually wins City Section championships, and three-time defending champion Birmingham is starting to show signs of having pitching success.

Gavino Rosales struck out 12 in seven innings on Wednesday in a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Sylmar. Dominick Cervantes had two hits, including the walk-off single in the eighth.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Loyola 2: Jacob Galloway hit a home run and finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Wolverines. Jack Hassett struck out six in four scoreless innings.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Crespi 5: Diego Baqueiro, Lucas Gordon, Chris Aldrich and Ben Griffin each had two hits for the Knights (4-0, 2-0).

Alemany 6, St. Francis 4: The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the Mission League by pulling out a 14-inning road win.

Simi Valley 5, Camarillo 3: Sebastian Sarabia finished with three hits for the Pioneers.

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Damien 3: Jayden Lopez had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh for Rancho Cucamonga.

Cleveland 5, Oaks Christian 2: Malaki Correll and Alec Garcia each had two hits.

Corona 4, Servite 3: In the first game of a doubleheader, Corona in eight innings. Michael Flores and Daniel Rodriguez each had two hits.

Newbury Park 9, Foothill Tech 0: Max Flame went three for four with two RBIs and also struck out nine and allowed one hit in six innings.

Foothill 11, Villa Park 2: Lucas Garcia contributed four RBIs.

Eastvale Roosevelt 13, Mayfair 2: Patrick Fregoso went three for four with two RBIs for Roosevelt.

Aliso Niguel 1, Dana Hills 0: Andrew Standen threw five shutout innings.

Etiwanda 18, Redlands 8: Matt Bardowell went four for four with six RBIs.

Covina 1, South Hills 0: Joe Jimenez struck out 10 for Covina.

Sierra Canyon 5, Campbell Hall 2: Max Martin had two hits for Sierra Canyon.

Mary Star 7, Long Beach Jordan 2: Marco Ibarra went four for four.

Eric Sondheimer
Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.
