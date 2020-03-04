Gavino Rosales strikes out 12 in Birmingham’s 1-0 win over Sylmar

Pitching usually wins City Section championships, and three-time defending champion Birmingham is starting to show signs of having pitching success.

Gavino Rosales struck out 12 in seven innings on Wednesday in a 1-0, eight-inning victory over Sylmar. Dominick Cervantes had two hits, including the walk-off single in the eighth.

Harvard-Westlake 7, Loyola 2: Jacob Galloway hit a home run and finished with two hits and three RBIs for the Wolverines. Jack Hassett struck out six in four scoreless innings.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Crespi 5: Diego Baqueiro, Lucas Gordon, Chris Aldrich and Ben Griffin each had two hits for the Knights (4-0, 2-0).

Alemany 6, St. Francis 4: The Warriors improved to 2-0 in the Mission League by pulling out a 14-inning road win.

Simi Valley 5, Camarillo 3: Sebastian Sarabia finished with three hits for the Pioneers.

Rancho Cucamonga 4, Damien 3: Jayden Lopez had the walk-off hit in the bottom of the seventh for Rancho Cucamonga.

Cleveland 5, Oaks Christian 2: Malaki Correll and Alec Garcia each had two hits.

Corona 4, Servite 3: In the first game of a doubleheader, Corona in eight innings. Michael Flores and Daniel Rodriguez each had two hits.

Newbury Park 9, Foothill Tech 0: Max Flame went three for four with two RBIs and also struck out nine and allowed one hit in six innings.

Foothill 11, Villa Park 2: Lucas Garcia contributed four RBIs.

Eastvale Roosevelt 13, Mayfair 2: Patrick Fregoso went three for four with two RBIs for Roosevelt.

Aliso Niguel 1, Dana Hills 0: Andrew Standen threw five shutout innings.

Etiwanda 18, Redlands 8: Matt Bardowell went four for four with six RBIs.

Covina 1, South Hills 0: Joe Jimenez struck out 10 for Covina.

Sierra Canyon 5, Campbell Hall 2: Max Martin had two hits for Sierra Canyon.

Mary Star 7, Long Beach Jordan 2: Marco Ibarra went four for four.

