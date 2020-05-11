High school football teams are planning a return to workouts in June if given approval

High school football teams in Southern California have been limited to virtual training sessions for weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but many are making plans for a return to field and weight training workouts in June if state and local health departments give approval for a relaxation of social distancing guidelines.

West Hills Chaminade sent out a letter to incoming freshmen targeting June 15 as the start of practice. But athletic director Todd Borowski said Monday that the school would follow county and city health guidelines even though the Southern Section has left it to principals to decide when facilities can be used and when teams can work out.

Coach Ed Croson said varsity players have been receiving videos to help with home workouts and engaging in Zoom sessions with position coaches. Chaminade has also changed its mandatory 14-day dead period from the first week of July to May 31 through June 13.

SO Notre Dame weight room is ready for work after complete deep cleaning. Equipment sanitized. pic.twitter.com/GrHb4VAKkH — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) May 8, 2020

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame has done a deep cleaning of its weight room facility, sanitizing and cleaning its equipment to prepare for a return to use.

