Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

Winningest high school basketball coaches Gary McKnight, Ed Azzam to return in 2020-21

Legendary high school basketball coaches Gary McKnight, left, and Ed Azzam.
Legendary high school basketball coaches Gary McKnight, left, and Ed Azzam plan to return to the bench for another season.
(Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
June 22, 2020
2:22 PM
Share

Gary McKnight of Santa Ana Mater Dei and Ed Azzam of Westchester, the winningest high school basketball coaches in the Southern Section and City Section, respectively, both confirmed on Monday that they intend to coach during the 2020-21 school year despite uncertainty with COVID-19 issues.

McKnight, who started coaching at Mater Dei in 1983, is the winningest high school coach in California with a record of 1,161-118 in 38 seasons. His teams have won 23 section titles and 11 state titles.

“I need another old guy with me,” McKnight said when told Azzam also would be coming back.

Azzam has been Westchester’s coach since 1980. Over 41 seasons, he’s 921-285 with 15 City Section titles, including winning one this last season over rival Fairfax.

Advertisement

Azzam said he evaluates things on a yearly basis whether to return and understands there’s no idea yet when a basketball season might take place.

“We’ll see what the school year looks like and what the season looks like,” he said.

He told assistant coach Brian Henderson not to schedule any out of state games that would require flying but a trip to Las Vegas is still possible. The big question for all basketball teams in Southern California is when the season might be played. Christmas tournaments could be in jeopardy if the season doesn’t start until February.

McKnight said he is feeling good after losing 53 pounds since January after he cut down on drinking diet sodas.

Advertisement

“I’m still not body [fit] yet but still want to lose another 25 pounds,” he said.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement