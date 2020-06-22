Winningest high school basketball coaches Gary McKnight, Ed Azzam to return in 2020-21

Gary McKnight of Santa Ana Mater Dei and Ed Azzam of Westchester, the winningest high school basketball coaches in the Southern Section and City Section, respectively, both confirmed on Monday that they intend to coach during the 2020-21 school year despite uncertainty with COVID-19 issues.

McKnight, who started coaching at Mater Dei in 1983, is the winningest high school coach in California with a record of 1,161-118 in 38 seasons. His teams have won 23 section titles and 11 state titles.

“I need another old guy with me,” McKnight said when told Azzam also would be coming back.

5-9 Gary McKnight and 7-2 Bol Bol. The Mater Dei coach looks up. pic.twitter.com/cfUp6KfeDI — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 26, 2017

Azzam has been Westchester’s coach since 1980. Over 41 seasons, he’s 921-285 with 15 City Section titles, including winning one this last season over rival Fairfax.

Azzam said he evaluates things on a yearly basis whether to return and understands there’s no idea yet when a basketball season might take place.

“We’ll see what the school year looks like and what the season looks like,” he said.

Final: Westchester 68, Fairfax 43



Westchester is 1-2 vs. Fax (No. 14 in state this week) but gets one that matters. Easy Ed Azzam now has 15 @CIFLACS titles and over 900 wins. Retired Crenshaw legend Willie West (right) finished with 16 LA City titles and 803 wins (1971-2007) 👊 pic.twitter.com/gCvKBXw93g — Ronnie Flores (@RonMFlores) March 1, 2020

He told assistant coach Brian Henderson not to schedule any out of state games that would require flying but a trip to Las Vegas is still possible. The big question for all basketball teams in Southern California is when the season might be played. Christmas tournaments could be in jeopardy if the season doesn’t start until February.

McKnight said he is feeling good after losing 53 pounds since January after he cut down on drinking diet sodas.

“I’m still not body [fit] yet but still want to lose another 25 pounds,” he said.