High School Sports

Left-hander Anthony Joya of Banning commits to Cal State Fullerton

All-City pitcher Anthony Joya of Banning has committed to Cal State Fullerton.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
July 31, 2020
7:09 AM
All-City pitcher Anthony Joya of Banning had his junior season cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his reputation for pitching excellence has been around since he was a sophomore, and on Thursday he announced he has committed to Cal State Fullerton.

“I’m excited,” Joya said.

Fullerton has been recruiting him for more than a year. The left-handed Joya has been a varsity standout since his freshman season. In 2019, he had 131 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings. He’s known for a terrific curveball and has been improving his control in recent years.

He has stayed in shape working out with a private trainer this summer and is leaving for a tournament in Arizona this weekend.

He could be the No. 1 pitcher in the City Section for 2021.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

