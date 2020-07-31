Left-hander Anthony Joya of Banning commits to Cal State Fullerton

All-City pitcher Anthony Joya of Banning had his junior season cut short in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his reputation for pitching excellence has been around since he was a sophomore, and on Thursday he announced he has committed to Cal State Fullerton.

“I’m excited,” Joya said.

Fullerton has been recruiting him for more than a year. The left-handed Joya has been a varsity standout since his freshman season. In 2019, he had 131 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings. He’s known for a terrific curveball and has been improving his control in recent years.

He has stayed in shape working out with a private trainer this summer and is leaving for a tournament in Arizona this weekend.

He could be the No. 1 pitcher in the City Section for 2021.