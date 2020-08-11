Looking back: Loyola High had six talented quarterbacks in 2017

You never know how good young quarterbacks might become, but in the fall of 2017, Loyola High’s football program was overflowing with six promising passers.

“They all showed up,” former head coach Rick Pedroarias recalled.

The starting freshman quarterback was Finn Collins. The backups were Jackson Dadich and Anthony Arnou. The junior varsity quarterback was sophomore Davis Warren. The varsity starter was freshman Miller Moss and the backup was junior Nathan Priestley.

They soon vanished from Loyola except for Priestley.

Collins moved to Fresno San Joaquin Memorial, then Calabasas and now Alemany. He’s committed to Arizona State. Dadich went to Los Angeles Cathedral, then Birmingham, where he helped the Patriots win the City Section Open Division championship last season. Now he’s at St. Bernard. Arnou has become the starting quarterback at Santa Monica. He passed for 2,141 yards and 20 touchdowns as a junior.

Moss left for Alemany, where he developed into one of the Southland’s top college prospects. He committed to USC and transferred to Santa Ana Mater Dei in June. Warren, also a top soccer player, moved to the East Coast and is at Suffield Academy in Connecticut after playing in New Jersey last season. He’s had to overcome leukemia.

Perhaps the most intriguing quarterback was Priestley. Twice he suffered torn ACL injuries as a sophomore and senior. He stayed for all four years at Loyola, walked on at Georgia and played in two games last season as a college freshman.

Perhaps someday they’ll all get back together for a Loyola reunion.