High School Sports

Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football

VIDEO | 17:37
Friday night prep talk with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom speak with CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist  
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.

Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod is this week’s guest.

Wigod discusses the decision to cancel fall playoffs earlier this week and how his organization continues to pursue ways to get athletes back onto the playing fields.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

