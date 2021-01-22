Watch Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom talk SoCal high school football
Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom speak with CIF Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod.
There are no Friday night high school football games in Southern California because of COVID-19, but that isn’t stopping Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer from joining broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom to discuss and debate high school football for your Friday night entertainment.
Southern Section commissioner Rob Wigod is this week’s guest.
Wigod discusses the decision to cancel fall playoffs earlier this week and how his organization continues to pursue ways to get athletes back onto the playing fields.
