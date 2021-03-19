Agoura coach Dustin Croick is guest on Friday Night Live
VIDEO | 14:06
Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom
Agoura coach Dustin Croick talks about high school football in Southern California.
It’s time for Episode 30 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.
This week’s guest is Agoura football coach Dustin Croick.
Croick is a former Agoura quarterback who returned to his alma mater to try to revive the Chargers’ program.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.