High School Sports

Agoura coach Dustin Croick is guest on Friday Night Live

VIDEO | 14:06
Talking high school football with Eric Sondheimer and Randy Rosenbloom

Agoura coach Dustin Croick talks about high school football in Southern California.

By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
It’s time for Episode 30 of Friday Night Live, where Los Angeles Times prep sports columnist Eric Sondheimer joins broadcaster Randy Rosenbloom for a discussion on high school football in Southern California.

This week’s guest is Agoura football coach Dustin Croick.

Croick is a former Agoura quarterback who returned to his alma mater to try to revive the Chargers’ program.

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

