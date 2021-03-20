Prep baseball roundup: Matt Dobson, playing for his mother, hits walk-off home run

There’s no denying the emotional moment that transpired on Saturday afternoon in Mission Viejo. Capistrano Valley trailed Villa Park in the bottom of the eighth inning in the first baseball game of the season.

Up to bat came Matt Dobson, a senior who lost his mother, Mary, to a brain aneurysm two weeks ago. He had missed school. He had missed practice. But on the first pitch, he hit a game-winning three-run home run for a 4-3 victory.

“It was incredible,” Capistrano Valley coach Adam Sorgi said.

There were tears among those who know what Dobson has endured. Capistrano Valley had tied the game with a run in the bottom of the seventh, then fell behind 3-1 in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for Dobson’s heroics. Dobson said he is dedicating the season to his mother.

Matt Dobson hit a three-run home in the eighth inning to give Capistrano Valley a 4-3 win and honor his mother who died two weeks ago. (Capistrano Valley)

Capistrano Valley was ready to give a standing ovation to Villa Park’s Issac Ontiveros when Ontiveros left the game after throwing six no-hit innings in a 0-0 deadlock.

Brady Disbro almost matched Ontiveros with five shutout innings while allowing two hits.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 4, JSerra 3: The Knights stunned No. 1-ranked JSerra. Nico Rynn and James Markey had two hits each and Jon Peric threw two shutout innings of relief to get the save.

Servite 4, Bishop Amat 2: Jonathan Rodriguez hit a two-run home run in the 10th inning to win it for the Friars.

Santa Margarita 3, Gahr 2: Colby Wallace had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles. Matthew Kurata homered for Gahr.

Birmingham 6, Crespi 4: Gavin Taylor hit a three-run home run for the Patriots.

Thousand Oaks 11, Grace Brethren 0: Charlie Saum had three RBIs and Roc Riggio homered for the 2-0 Lancers.

Westlake 8, Camarillo 4: Jack Johnson had three hits and Nate Kaczynski had three RBIs. Scott Radinsky added two hits.

Hart 16, Saugus 0: Matt Quintanar finished with four hits, giving him seven in two days, and Vic Pico added three hits for the Indians.

West Ranch 7, Canyon 1: Jake Schwartz hit a three-run home run, his second in as many days, for West Ranch.

Valencia 14, Golden Valley 0: Kaden Brennan went three for three.

Harvard-Westlake 3, El Camino Real 2: Sophomore Kai Caranto singled for a walk-off RBI in the seventh.

El Toro 4, Roosevelt 1: Zack DenDekker and Seth Nease each had two RBIs.

Trabuco Hills 2, Yorba Linda 0: Mason Molina struck out nine, walked one and allowed two hits in five shutout innings of the eight-inning victory.

Etiwanda 12, Northview 0: The Eagles improved to 2-0 behind Abraham Zapata, who had three hits and three RBIs in the five-inning victory. Three pitchers combined for a no-hitter.

San Clemente 1, Esperanza 0: Kaden Giles and Josh Egner combined for the shutout with no walks.

Cypress 2, El Dorado 1: Braden Genera threw a complete-game four-hitter for Cypress. Neil Jansen added a home run.

Mission Viejo 16, Loyola 5: Jacob Hambel contributed three hits and two RBIs.

Simi Valley 16, Ventura 0: Ryan Orsini finished with two doubles and four RBIs.

Ayala 12, Foothill 3: Troy McCain and Ty Borgogno each had three hits for Ayala. Mateo Matthews hit a home run.

Beckman 16, Irvine University 5: Nick McLain had a home run, double and three RBIs. Jacob Zamosky and Zack McAlister added three hits each.

Santa Monica 6, West Torrance 3: Sean Garcia struck out four in five innings.