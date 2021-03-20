Zevi Eckhaus and Legend Waring team up for legendary Culver City win

After passing for 4,456 yards and 59 touchdowns in 2019, quarterback Zevi Eckhaus of Culver City had to wait more than a year to finally play his senior season. There’s no stopping him now.

Eckhaus passed for five touchdowns, including the game-winner with 40 seconds left, to lift Culver City to a 35-28 victory over Manhattan Beach Mira Costa on Friday night. Three of the touchdown passes went to the receiver with one of the best names anywhere — Legend Waring. He caught the winning touchdown on a post pattern in the back of the end zone.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do when he graduates,” Culver City coach Jamal Wright said of Eckhaus, who is headed to Bryant University.

In other notable performances and games:

— Junior Tyler Voss made his long-delayed quarterback debut for Valencia, and it was a memorable one. He completed 17 of 23 passes for 435 yards and three touchdowns in a 63-20 win over Santa Clarita West Ranch.

— Linebacker Lando Brown contributed three sacks to help Gardena Serra defeat West Hills Chaminade 12-6 in overtime. Chaminade welcomed the return of quarterback Jaylen Henderson, who changed his mind about not playing this spring to prepare for Fresno State.

— There’s no stopping junior quarterback Noah Fifita of Anaheim Servite. He completed 17 of 19 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in a 69-13 win over Orange Lutheran in a Trinity League opener. Next up is a Friday showdown with Bellflower St. John Bosco.

— Orange is 2-0 and surprising teams behind quarterback Daylen Pedroza, who passed for 441 yards in a 40-9 win over La Mirada. Receiver Raymond Casillas had seven catches for 264 yards and four touchdowns. Orange also owns a win over Villa Park.

"I have a real good balance of seniors who were three-year starters and good juniors and sophomores,” coach Robert Pedroza said. “We were a couple injuries away from winning a CIF title [in 2019].”

— No. 1-ranked Santa Ana Mater Dei unveiled freshman quarterback Elijah Brown in a 52-3 win over San Juan Capistrano JSerra. He had two touchdown passes.

— Corona del Mar had a 40-game league winning streak end in a 52-28 loss to Los Alamitos. The Griffins, led by sophomore quarterback Malachi Nelson, put on an impressive second-half show and might be in contention for best public school team in Orange County. Nelson had 238 yards passing. Sophomore receiver/defensive back Makai Leonard also is a difference-maker with his speed.

Brady Jones to Jalen Boston on fourth down. Wide open TD and Vista Murrieta leads 34-33 with 25 seconds remaining. pic.twitter.com/u9ezHmPZBC — Eric-Paul Johnson (@CallMeEPJ) March 20, 2021

— Vista Murrieta rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Temecula Chaparral 34-33 in what might have been the best game Friday night. Brady Jones connected with Jalen Boston on fourth down with 25 seconds left for the win.