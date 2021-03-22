High school baseball: Thousand Oaks improves to 3-0 with win over Agoura

Thousand Oaks High’s baseball team is trying to send out its coach, former major league shortstop Jack Wilson, with a memorable 2021 in his final season. So far, so good.

The Lancers (3-0) continued to bash the baseball on Monday. Roc Riggio and Dylan Jackson each hit home runs and Jackson finished with four hits and Easton Rulli had three in an 8-1 victory over Agoura. Cody Carson allowed one run in four innings on the mound.

Westlake 1, Newbury Park 0: Brady Barbosa struck out 11 and allowed three hits for the Warriors. Sophomore Cole Miller struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for Newbury Park. Nate Kaczynski had the game-winning RBI single in the seventh.

Harvard-Westlake 18, Birmingham 7: Sophomore Kai Caranto went four for five to lead the Wolverines (2-0). George Cooper homered. Gavin Taylor had three hits for Birmingham. Harvard-Westlake freshman Bryce Rainer struck out eight in 4 1/3 innings in his varsity debut.

Advertisement

Mira Costa 10, Gardena Serra 1: UCLA signee Thatcher Hurd struck out 14 in five innings and catcher Nick Bacura hit a two-run home run and is four for six in two games. Dylan Knowles went three for three.

Simi Valley 4, St. Bonaventure 1: The Pioneers (3-0) received two hits apiece from Ryan Orsini and Hunter Boylan. Kyle Alderete struck out five and gave up two hits in five innings.

Fountain Valley 6, Ocean View 2: Chris Ouellette went three for four and Ryder Brooks had two RBIs for Fountain Valley.

Roosevelt 12, Sonora 2: Patrick Fregoso, Damon Morales, Blake Rauch and Luke Deretich each had two hits for Roosevelt.

Advertisement

Esperanza 4, El Toro 3: JT Priest contributed three hits for El Toro in defeat.

Capistrano Valley Christian 3, San Clemente 0: Hunter Long struck out seven and allowed one hit in five innings. Capistrano Valley Christian scored three runs in the ninth. Jonny Tewinkle struck out five in four shutout innings of relief.

Bonita 6, Loyola 3: Matthew Bustos threw five scoreless innings and Edrian Rangel hit a home run for Bonita (2-0).

Huntington Beach 7, Marina 4: Kaden Aoki and Blake Penso each hit home runs for the Oilers. Penso went three for three with two RBIs.

Advertisement

Edison 8, Westminster 4: Luke Serven threw five scoreless innings for the Chargers.

Glendora 4, Rancho Cucamonga 1: Carson Collett contributed a two-run double to break a 1-1 tie for Glendora. Donovann Jackson struck out seven in five innings.

West Ranch 12, Valencia 4: Logan Mandel and Trey Topping each had three RBIs and hit home runs for West Ranch (3-0).