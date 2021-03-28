Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Baseball equipment in a dugout.
(Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)

1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0) Wins over JSerra, Orange Lutheran, Mater Dei, Yucaipa (22)

2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0) Sophomore Kai Caranto is eight for 14 (4)

Advertisement

3. AYALA (2-0) Ty Borgogno is four for nine (5)

4. THOUSAND OAKS (5-0) Roc Riggio has five home runs (7)

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) Louis Rodriguez is a pitcher to watch (3)

6. WEST RANCH (5-0) Logan Mandel has 10 hits in five games (10)

Advertisement

7. DANA HILLS (5-0) Ian May’s pitching, hitting lead Dolphins (23)

8. SERVITE (2-0) Friars’ pitching staff is very good (12)

9. ETIWANDA (4-0) Abraham Zapata is 11 for 15 hitting (21)

10. CHAMINADE (3-1) Freshman Miles Ghossein is off to strong start (17)

Advertisement

11. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) Jaden Noot struck out six in debut (13)

12. YUCAIPA (3-2) Hitting well but pitching trouble (2)

13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) Ethan Flanagan is heating up (6)

Advertisement

14. KING (5-1) Evan Yates is delivering at the plate (19)

15. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1) Kade Johnstone is the hottest hitter (NR)

16. DAMIEN (1-1) Play vs. St. Francis on Thursday (9)

17. JSERRA (2-3) Eric Silva becomes eligible next month (1)

Advertisement

18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-1) Oilers still hitting home runs (8)

19. CORONA (0-1) Showdown game on Monday with Ayala (18)

20. GLENDORA (3-1) Carson Collett leading hitting attack (20)

High School Sports

Josh Wood of El Camino Real strikes out nine in 1-0 win over Bishop Alemany

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - JUNE 05: Baseballs are seen on the backyard dirt around a home plate.

High School Sports

Josh Wood of El Camino Real strikes out nine in 1-0 win over Bishop Alemany

Senior right-hander Josh Wood of El Camino Real High has made two impressive starts in the 2021 baseball season.

Advertisement

21. MOORPARK (4-0) Jake Thrift off to a good start on the mound (NR)

22. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) Next up is St. John Bosco on Monday (24)

23. SIMI VALLEY (3-0) Ryan Orsini is the hitting leader (NR)

24. HART (4-1) Catcher Matt Quintanar is 12 for 17 hitting (NR)

Advertisement

25. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0) Opened with 4-0 win over La Mirada (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement