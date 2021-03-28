The Times’ high school baseball rankings
A look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland:
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L) Comment (last week’s rank)
1. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (5-0) Wins over JSerra, Orange Lutheran, Mater Dei, Yucaipa (22)
2. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (5-0) Sophomore Kai Caranto is eight for 14 (4)
3. AYALA (2-0) Ty Borgogno is four for nine (5)
4. THOUSAND OAKS (5-0) Roc Riggio has five home runs (7)
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (3-1) Louis Rodriguez is a pitcher to watch (3)
6. WEST RANCH (5-0) Logan Mandel has 10 hits in five games (10)
7. DANA HILLS (5-0) Ian May’s pitching, hitting lead Dolphins (23)
8. SERVITE (2-0) Friars’ pitching staff is very good (12)
9. ETIWANDA (4-0) Abraham Zapata is 11 for 15 hitting (21)
10. CHAMINADE (3-1) Freshman Miles Ghossein is off to strong start (17)
11. SIERRA CANYON (2-0) Jaden Noot struck out six in debut (13)
12. YUCAIPA (3-2) Hitting well but pitching trouble (2)
13. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2) Ethan Flanagan is heating up (6)
14. KING (5-1) Evan Yates is delivering at the plate (19)
15. VISTA MURRIETA (4-1) Kade Johnstone is the hottest hitter (NR)
16. DAMIEN (1-1) Play vs. St. Francis on Thursday (9)
17. JSERRA (2-3) Eric Silva becomes eligible next month (1)
18. HUNTINGTON BEACH (2-1) Oilers still hitting home runs (8)
19. CORONA (0-1) Showdown game on Monday with Ayala (18)
20. GLENDORA (3-1) Carson Collett leading hitting attack (20)
21. MOORPARK (4-0) Jake Thrift off to a good start on the mound (NR)
22. BISHOP AMAT (1-1) Next up is St. John Bosco on Monday (24)
23. SIMI VALLEY (3-0) Ryan Orsini is the hitting leader (NR)
24. HART (4-1) Catcher Matt Quintanar is 12 for 17 hitting (NR)
25. CORONA DEL MAR (1-0) Opened with 4-0 win over La Mirada (NR)
