Column: Zevi Eckhaus becomes Culver City’s all-time passing leader in 49-0 win

Hands on his hips and looking as cool as the blue sky above Rolling Hills Estates, Culver City quarterback Zevi Eckhaus gave no hint standing in the middle of Peninsula High’s football field on Friday afternoon that history would be made.

The moment was achieved early in the second quarter. Just before getting hit by a Peninsula pass rusher, Eckhaus completed a 17-yard pass to Ethan Harris, moving him past Darius Banks to become Culver City’s all-time yards passing leader.

“I think he’s amazing,” said his 11-year-old brother, Chaim, who stood on the sideline in shorts and wearing a mask and yarmulke while serving as Culver City’s ball boy.

This is the pass that Zevi Eckhaus becomes Culver City’s all-time passing leader with 9,358 yards. pic.twitter.com/FDKL3g0x9p — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2021

In a 49-0 victory over Peninsula, Eckhaus completed 13 of 19 passes for 273 yards and four touchdowns, raising his four-year career passing to 9,422 yards.

The best play yet from QB Zevi Eckhaus and WR Emari Pait. pic.twitter.com/dZMYRgmXIr — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2021

“He’s so efficient,” Culver City coach Jahmal Wright said. “He’s improved game by game, day by day. He’s a special kid.”

In a victory that moved Culver City’s record to 3-0, Fresno State-bound receiver Emari Pait shared top game honors. He caught seven passes for 222 yards and touchdowns measuring 45, 61, seven and 29 yards.

“I love him,” Pait said of Eckhaus. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks I’ve played with.”

Looking too easy for Culver City duo of Zevi Eckhaus and Emari Pait. 21-0 over Peninusla. pic.twitter.com/isjglNplor — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 2, 2021

The most impressive pass came when Eckhaus was rolling left, then had to reverse field to escape two Peninsula defenders before he let loose a 57-yard pass to Pait.

Pait caught six passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns in the first half when Culver City opened a 35-0 lead.

Helping Eckhaus is one of the biggest and best offensive lines Culver City has had, anchored by Dylan Nichols and Bryce Williams.

Eckhaus really didn’t want to talk much about his new school record, preferring to focus on a key Bay League showdown next week with Palos Verdes.

“If you want me to be honest, I’m more worried about next week,” he said.

Eckhaus signed with Bryant University in Rhode Island and has passed for 14 touchdowns in three games. He worked hard during the pandemic to be prepared if a season happened, and you can tell by his improved velocity he found ways to get better.

Wright only wishes he could see what kind of statistics Eckhaus could compile if there were a complete season.

“It’s disappointing not seeing a whole 14-game run,” Wright said.

So the Culver City goal is to go 5-0.

“It’s real fun,” Eckhaus said. “I’m happy to be out here, happy to be with a lot of people I grew up with.”

For his record setting day, Culver City QB Zevi Eckhaus recruited his 11-year-old brother to be the ball boy. He has four TD passes. Culver City leads 42-0 over Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/3DDT1QW8Dj — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) April 3, 2021

Eckhaus also enjoyed the contributions of his brother. The team was missing its regular ball ball, so Chaim was recruited out of the bleachers with no warning.

“He came through huge,” big brother said.

Carrying around two balls, Chaim had to stay focused on bringing in the secondary ball when needed. Big brother promised him a candy bar as payment.

“I was kind of nervous,” Zevi said of his brother’s test to perform. “I’ve seen him make mistakes. But he came through.”

During a COVID-19 season that no one knew would happen, the Eckhaus brothers were together sharing a memory that should last a lifetime.