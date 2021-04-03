Roundup: Heritage Christian gets big basketball win over Harvard-Westlake
Arizona State-bound Justin Rochelin scored 20 points and talented freshman Isaiah Eloheim added 17 points to help Northridge Heritage Christian pick up an impressive 72-61 basketball victory over Harvard-Westlake on Saturday.
Heritage Christian is 4-0. Luke Murphy added 17 points and Kyle Frelow 15.
Chaminade 85, Agoura 52: The Eagles opened their season behind Keith Higgins Jr., who scored 23 points, and Kenneth Simpson Jr., who had 20 points.
Servite 57, Tustin 37: Andrew Cook finished with 22 points for the Friars.
Simi Valley 56, Westlake 52: Jake Benyshek scored 21 points in the win.
Baseball
Gahr 2, Servite 1: Andrew Kirchner delivered the walk-off RBI double in the eighth inning. Christien Banda struck out six and allowed one run in seven innings.
Simi Valley 10, Etiwanda 2: Donnie Silecchio went three for three with two RBIs and Shane Alderete threw a complete game for the Pioneers.
Fountain Valley 17, Westminster 5: Keith Aguilar had three hits and four RBIs in the win.
Quartz Hill 12, Knight 5: Ryan Reddemann threw four shutout innings in relief for 3-0 Quartz Hill. He has 13 strikeouts in eight innings this season.
Vista Murrieta 9, Paloma Valley 4: Cole Fowler had two hits and four RBIs for the Broncos.
Corona Santiago 14, El Toro 0: Brandon Downer had a home run and six RBIs. He also struck out 13 in six innings.
Laguna Hills 9, Portola 5: Jordan Volk contributed three hits in the win.
Dana Hills 3, Bishop Amat 1: The Dolphins pulled off the trick of having seven pitchers each throw one inning in the victory.
Trabuco Hills 10, Mission Viejo 4: Conner Dietsch had two hits and two RBIs in defeat.
Corona 6, Cypress 3: Nick Zellers had three hits for Corona.
Woodbridge 3, Beckman 0: Jack Bunnell struck out six and threw a four-hit shutout.
Camarillo 3, Ventura 1: Cameron Cooper struck out four in five innings for the Scorpions.
Ayala 10, La Mirada 1: Cole Koniarsky had a home run and two singles and Jacob Badawi added two hits and three RBIs.
El Camino Real 6, Burbank 5: Nick Romero had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Edric Rodriguez threw five innings of relief for the win.
La Serna 3, Loyola 2: Joey Frey struck out seven in five innings for Loyola, which gave up a run in the seventh.
Westlake 8, St. Bonaventure 0: Seth White and Brayden Cassar combined to strike out 13 and Jack Johnson had four hits.
Hart 4, Valencia 0: Lucas DeSpain, Ethan Rhodes and Ben Niednagel combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.