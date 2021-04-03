Roundup: Heritage Christian gets big basketball win over Harvard-Westlake

Arizona State-bound Justin Rochelin scored 20 points and talented freshman Isaiah Eloheim added 17 points to help Northridge Heritage Christian pick up an impressive 72-61 basketball victory over Harvard-Westlake on Saturday.

Heritage Christian is 4-0. Luke Murphy added 17 points and Kyle Frelow 15.

Chaminade 85, Agoura 52: The Eagles opened their season behind Keith Higgins Jr., who scored 23 points, and Kenneth Simpson Jr., who had 20 points.

Servite 57, Tustin 37: Andrew Cook finished with 22 points for the Friars.

Simi Valley 56, Westlake 52: Jake Benyshek scored 21 points in the win.

Baseball

Gahr 2, Servite 1: Andrew Kirchner delivered the walk-off RBI double in the eighth inning. Christien Banda struck out six and allowed one run in seven innings.

Simi Valley 10, Etiwanda 2: Donnie Silecchio went three for three with two RBIs and Shane Alderete threw a complete game for the Pioneers.

Fountain Valley 17, Westminster 5: Keith Aguilar had three hits and four RBIs in the win.

Quartz Hill 12, Knight 5: Ryan Reddemann threw four shutout innings in relief for 3-0 Quartz Hill. He has 13 strikeouts in eight innings this season.

Vista Murrieta 9, Paloma Valley 4: Cole Fowler had two hits and four RBIs for the Broncos.

Corona Santiago 14, El Toro 0: Brandon Downer had a home run and six RBIs. He also struck out 13 in six innings.

Laguna Hills 9, Portola 5: Jordan Volk contributed three hits in the win.

Dana Hills 3, Bishop Amat 1: The Dolphins pulled off the trick of having seven pitchers each throw one inning in the victory.

Trabuco Hills 10, Mission Viejo 4: Conner Dietsch had two hits and two RBIs in defeat.

Corona 6, Cypress 3: Nick Zellers had three hits for Corona.

Woodbridge 3, Beckman 0: Jack Bunnell struck out six and threw a four-hit shutout.

Camarillo 3, Ventura 1: Cameron Cooper struck out four in five innings for the Scorpions.

Ayala 10, La Mirada 1: Cole Koniarsky had a home run and two singles and Jacob Badawi added two hits and three RBIs.

El Camino Real 6, Burbank 5: Nick Romero had a walk-off sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. Edric Rodriguez threw five innings of relief for the win.

La Serna 3, Loyola 2: Joey Frey struck out seven in five innings for Loyola, which gave up a run in the seventh.

Westlake 8, St. Bonaventure 0: Seth White and Brayden Cassar combined to strike out 13 and Jack Johnson had four hits.

Hart 4, Valencia 0: Lucas DeSpain, Ethan Rhodes and Ben Niednagel combined on a two-hitter with 11 strikeouts.