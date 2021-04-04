Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

The Times’ high school baseball rankings

Baseball equipment in a dugout.
(Associated Press)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Here’s a look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.

Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)

1. THOUSAND OAKS (7-0); Face SO Notre Dame on Tuesday (4)

2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); Sophomore Tyler Gordon had four-hit game (5)

3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-2); Freshmen pitchers continue to shine (2)

4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-2); Sophomore Dean West has 11 hits (1)

5. WEST RANCH (7-0); Logan Mandel is batting .600 (6)

6. GAHR (4-2); Long Beach State commit Cristien Banda is hitting .600 (NR)

7. SERVITE (5-1); Pitching has been very good (8)

8. AYALA (5-2); Jacob Badawi is 10 for 20 (3)

9. DANA HILLS (9-1); Pitching depth is coming through (7)

10. SIMI VALLEY (4-0); Big win over Etiwanda (23)

11. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); Showdown game Tuesday with Orange Lutheran (11)

12. YUCAIPA (7-3); Jacob Reimer has three home runs (12)

13. ETIWANDA (5-1); Freddie Capacete is 8 for 16 (9)

14. MATER DEI (6-1); Skye Selinsky is effective leadoff man (NR)

15. CHAMINADE (3-2); Aric Berg gives Eagles pitching lift (10)

16. DAMIEN (2-1); Play Chaminade, Orange Lutheran this week (16)

17. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); Eagles looking for an ace (13)

18. JSERRA (3-3); Ready to pick up steam (17)

19. VILLA PARK (5-2); Ryan Lemmons tournament champions (NR)

20. GLENDORA (4-1); Sophomore JJ Nolan has nine strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings (20)

21. KING (6-2); Caleb Tinker has walked one in 9 1/3 innings (14)

22. TEMECULA VALLEY (5-1); Junior Steve Kirtides is 9 for 16 (NR)

23. HART (7-1); Strong pitching from Ethan Rhodes (24)

24. LAGUNA HILLS (6-0); Billy Schellenberg is 8 for 13 (NR)

25. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (2-0); Junior Patton Myles is hitting, pitching (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

