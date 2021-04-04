The Times’ high school baseball rankings
Here’s a look at the top 25 high school baseball teams in the Southland.
Rk. SCHOOL (W-L); Comment (last week’s rank)
1. THOUSAND OAKS (7-0); Face SO Notre Dame on Tuesday (4)
2. ORANGE LUTHERAN (5-1); Sophomore Tyler Gordon had four-hit game (5)
3. HARVARD-WESTLAKE (4-2); Freshmen pitchers continue to shine (2)
4. SHERMAN OAKS NOTRE DAME (6-2); Sophomore Dean West has 11 hits (1)
5. WEST RANCH (7-0); Logan Mandel is batting .600 (6)
6. GAHR (4-2); Long Beach State commit Cristien Banda is hitting .600 (NR)
7. SERVITE (5-1); Pitching has been very good (8)
8. AYALA (5-2); Jacob Badawi is 10 for 20 (3)
9. DANA HILLS (9-1); Pitching depth is coming through (7)
10. SIMI VALLEY (4-0); Big win over Etiwanda (23)
11. SIERRA CANYON (3-0); Showdown game Tuesday with Orange Lutheran (11)
12. YUCAIPA (7-3); Jacob Reimer has three home runs (12)
13. ETIWANDA (5-1); Freddie Capacete is 8 for 16 (9)
14. MATER DEI (6-1); Skye Selinsky is effective leadoff man (NR)
15. CHAMINADE (3-2); Aric Berg gives Eagles pitching lift (10)
16. DAMIEN (2-1); Play Chaminade, Orange Lutheran this week (16)
17. SANTA MARGARITA (3-2); Eagles looking for an ace (13)
18. JSERRA (3-3); Ready to pick up steam (17)
19. VILLA PARK (5-2); Ryan Lemmons tournament champions (NR)
20. GLENDORA (4-1); Sophomore JJ Nolan has nine strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings (20)
21. KING (6-2); Caleb Tinker has walked one in 9 1/3 innings (14)
22. TEMECULA VALLEY (5-1); Junior Steve Kirtides is 9 for 16 (NR)
23. HART (7-1); Strong pitching from Ethan Rhodes (24)
24. LAGUNA HILLS (6-0); Billy Schellenberg is 8 for 13 (NR)
25. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (2-0); Junior Patton Myles is hitting, pitching (NR)
