High school softball: Monday’s results
SOFTBALL
Monday’s results
Arrowhead Christian 6, Riverside Prep 2
Barstow 9, Silverado 8
Diamond Ranch 10, West Covina 4
La Habra 4, Great Oak 2
Lakeside 13, Sage Creek 9
Norco 8, Yucaipa 2
Orange Lutheran 5, Murrieta Mesa 4
Ramona 9, Corona 0
Redlands East Valley 13, Oak Hills 1
Riverside North 18, Tahquitz 0
San Jacinto 12, San Gorgonio 1
Schurr 14, Bell Gardens 2
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Burbank Burroughs 3
Torrance 7, St. Paul 0
University Prep 20, Adelanto 0
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.