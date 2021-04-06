Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

High school softball: Monday’s results

By Times staff
SOFTBALL

Monday’s results

Arrowhead Christian 6, Riverside Prep 2

Barstow 9, Silverado 8

Diamond Ranch 10, West Covina 4

La Habra 4, Great Oak 2

Lakeside 13, Sage Creek 9

Norco 8, Yucaipa 2

Orange Lutheran 5, Murrieta Mesa 4

Ramona 9, Corona 0

Redlands East Valley 13, Oak Hills 1

Riverside North 18, Tahquitz 0

San Jacinto 12, San Gorgonio 1

Schurr 14, Bell Gardens 2

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 10, Burbank Burroughs 3

Torrance 7, St. Paul 0

University Prep 20, Adelanto 0

