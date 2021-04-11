Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
High School Sports

The Times’ high school football rankings

Jode McDuffie runs with the ball.
Jode McDuffie picks up yardage in a March 26 game against Servite. The wide receiver and St. John Bosco will play Mater Dei on Saturday in a battle of the top two teams in the Southland.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
Share

A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:

Rank SCHOOL (W-L) last week | Next game (last week’s rank)

1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. Santa Margarita, 49-13 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (1)

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 55-0 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (2)

Advertisement

3. SIERRA CANYON (4-1) def. Upland, 37-0 | vs. Paraclete, Friday (3)

4. SERVITE (3-2) def. JSerra, 52-0 | at Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (4)

5. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) idle | vs. Millikan (at Long Beach Cabrillo), Friday (5)

6. GARDENA SERRA (4-1) def. Bishop Amat, 38-17 | at Alemany, Friday (6)

Advertisement

7. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. Tesoro, 35-17 | vs. Mission VIejo, Friday (7)

8. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0) def. Fountain Valley, 62-9 | vs. Newport Harbor, Friday (8)

9. NORCO (4-0) def. King, 42-0 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday (9)

10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 66-6 | at Corona, Thursday (10)

Advertisement

11. LOYOLA (3-0) def. St. Paul, 31-0 | vs. Crespi, Saturday (11)

12. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. San Juan Hills, 49-14 | at San Clemente, Friday (14)

13. VALENCIA (4-0) def. Golden Valley, 9-3 | vs. Saugus, Friday (13)

Advertisement

14. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 51-41 | at Murrieta Mesa, Friday (NR)

15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-2) lost to Mater Dei, 49-13 | vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (15)

16. CHAMINADE (3-2) def. Alemany, 34-27 | vs. Cathedral, Friday (NR)

17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-1) def. Calabasas, 69-0 | idle (17)

Advertisement

18. ORANGE (5-0) def. St. Anthony, 42-12 | at Santa Ana (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (19)

19. EDISON (4-1) def. Corona del Mar, 44-41 (5OT) | at Huntington Beach, Friday (20)

20. ALEMANY (3-1) lost to Chaminade, 34-27 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (12)

High School Sports

Prep notebook: Rivalry week caps Southern Section football

Vista Murrieta players celebrate after an upset 51-41 win over Murrieta Valley on Friday night.

High School Sports

Prep notebook: Rivalry week caps Southern Section football

With no postseason, the Southern Section caps its six-week season with plenty of rivalry games with league titles and bragging rights on the line.

Advertisement

21. DAMIEN (4-1) def. Mayfair, 34-0 | at Upland, Friday (21)

22. LA HABRA (5-0) def. Troy, 41-0 | vs. Sunny Hills, Friday (23)

23. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 17-14 (OT) | vs. Oxnard, Friday (24)

24. WARREN (4-0) def. Gahr, 38-14 | at Downey, Friday (25)

Advertisement

25. CULVER CITY (4-0) def. Palos Verdes, 42-28 | vs. Apple Valley, Friday (NR)

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement