The Times’ high school football rankings
A look at the top 25 high school football teams in the Southland:
Rank SCHOOL (W-L) last week | Next game (last week’s rank)
1. MATER DEI (4-0) def. Santa Margarita, 49-13 | vs. St. John Bosco (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (1)
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (5-0) def. Orange Lutheran, 55-0 | vs. Mater Dei (at Santa Ana Stadium), Saturday (2)
3. SIERRA CANYON (4-1) def. Upland, 37-0 | vs. Paraclete, Friday (3)
4. SERVITE (3-2) def. JSerra, 52-0 | at Santa Margarita (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (4)
5. LONG BEACH POLY (3-0) idle | vs. Millikan (at Long Beach Cabrillo), Friday (5)
6. GARDENA SERRA (4-1) def. Bishop Amat, 38-17 | at Alemany, Friday (6)
7. SAN CLEMENTE (4-0) def. Tesoro, 35-17 | vs. Mission VIejo, Friday (7)
8. LOS ALAMITOS (5-0) def. Fountain Valley, 62-9 | vs. Newport Harbor, Friday (8)
9. NORCO (4-0) def. King, 42-0 | at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday (9)
10. CORONA CENTENNIAL (3-1) def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 66-6 | at Corona, Thursday (10)
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
11. LOYOLA (3-0) def. St. Paul, 31-0 | vs. Crespi, Saturday (11)
12. MISSION VIEJO (4-0) def. San Juan Hills, 49-14 | at San Clemente, Friday (14)
13. VALENCIA (4-0) def. Golden Valley, 9-3 | vs. Saugus, Friday (13)
14. VISTA MURRIETA (4-0) def. Murrieta Valley, 51-41 | at Murrieta Mesa, Friday (NR)
15. SANTA MARGARITA (2-2) lost to Mater Dei, 49-13 | vs. Servite (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (15)
16. CHAMINADE (3-2) def. Alemany, 34-27 | vs. Cathedral, Friday (NR)
17. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-1) def. Calabasas, 69-0 | idle (17)
18. ORANGE (5-0) def. St. Anthony, 42-12 | at Santa Ana (at Santa Ana Stadium), Thursday (19)
19. EDISON (4-1) def. Corona del Mar, 44-41 (5OT) | at Huntington Beach, Friday (20)
20. ALEMANY (3-1) lost to Chaminade, 34-27 | vs. Gardena Serra, Friday (12)
With no postseason, the Southern Section caps its six-week season with plenty of rivalry games with league titles and bragging rights on the line.
21. DAMIEN (4-1) def. Mayfair, 34-0 | at Upland, Friday (21)
22. LA HABRA (5-0) def. Troy, 41-0 | vs. Sunny Hills, Friday (23)
23. OXNARD PACIFICA (4-0) def. Rio Mesa, 17-14 (OT) | vs. Oxnard, Friday (24)
24. WARREN (4-0) def. Gahr, 38-14 | at Downey, Friday (25)
25. CULVER CITY (4-0) def. Palos Verdes, 42-28 | vs. Apple Valley, Friday (NR)
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.