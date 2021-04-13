Coaches take sides: Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco

Saturday’s Trinity League football finale between St. John Bosco (5-0) and Santa Ana Mater Dei (4-0) at Santa Ana Stadium is the game of the spring football season. It’s so good that the other coaches in the league are unable to predict a winner. They’re just sure that the game will be close.

“I think they’re both pretty good and have their strengths and weaknesses. It depends on which team is healthier,” said Servite coach Troy Thomas, whose team lost to St. John Bosco 38-28 and lost to Mater Dei 24-17. “They both can run the ball. They both have good defenses. There’s great athletes on both sides. It will be a real good game.”

JSerra coach Pat Harlow said he “likes the way Bosco is playing right now.”

“I think the Bosco defense is good enough to stay in the game with Mater Dei,” he said. “It’s one heck of a matchup.”

Santa Margarita coach Anthony Rouzier said, “I think both teams are great in their own rights. It’s really unique how Bosco has the two quarterback system going. They’ve done a really good job managing it. Mater Dei does a good job overwhelming you and being physical. It’s going to come down to quarterback play.”

Orange Lutheran coach JP Presley said, “That’s going to be an exciting, tough game. They’re consistent, they have great identity on offense and the defenses play hard.”

