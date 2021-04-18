Former USC and Loyola High lineman Chris Brown dies at age 24

Chris Brown, a standout lineman from USC and Loyola High, died Sunday, Trojans coach Clay Helton said in a Twitter post. Brown was 24. A spokesman for USC confirmed that Brown had died, although no cause was given.

This is the latest heartbreaking news for the Trojans. Former Santa Margarita and USC lineman Max Tuerk died last year of an enlarged heart. He was 26.

Brown, born April 26, 1996, was a well-liked 6-foot-4, 300-pound football player during his days at Loyola. His coach, Rick Pedroarias, called him “a great guy, a great young man. It’s shocking and sad.”

Heartbroken to hear the news that we lost Chris Brown today. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the entire Brown family. Chris meant so much to so many. Great person, player, teammate, and Trojan. God bless my friend. You are forever in our hearts. — Clay Helton (@USCCoachHelton) April 18, 2021

Brown enrolled at USC in 2015. He played with quarterback Sam Darnold in 2016 and 2017, starting all 14 games on the Pac-12 championship team in 2017. He signed with the Chargers in 2019 after going undrafted.

Tim Moscicki, the longtime athletic trainer at Loyola, said his son was friends with Brown at Loyola and USC. “It’s devastating,” he said.