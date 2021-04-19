Southern California high school teams to watch in 2021 fall football season

A look at the top 10 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the fall of 2021:

1. St. John Bosco — All the signs point toward the best team in the nation.

2. Mater Dei — The Monarchs can build around QB Elijah Brown.

3. Servite — The class of 2022 is super good.

4. Corona Centennial — Young players will be much better this fall.

5. Sierra Canyon — Offensive and defensive lines give hope.

6. Mission Viejo — QB Kadin Semonza, WR Mikey Matthews return.

7. Alemany — Big offensive line creates opportunities.

8. Norco — Win over Centennial sets the stage for fall rise.

9. Los Alamitos — QB Malachi Nelson, WR Makai Leonard are impressive.

10. Murrieta Valley — Passing attack will be turned loose.