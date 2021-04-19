Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
High School Sports

Southern California high school teams to watch in 2021 fall football season

St. John Bosco running back Jabari Bates celebrates with teammate Edward Riley near Mater Dei players on the field.
St. John Bosco running back Jabari Bates, left, celebrates with teammate Edward Riley after gaining a first down against Mater Dei on Saturday. Expect the Braves to have plenty to celebrate in the fall.
(Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric SondheimerColumnist 
A look at the top 10 high school football teams in the Southland heading into the fall of 2021:

1. St. John Bosco — All the signs point toward the best team in the nation.

2. Mater Dei — The Monarchs can build around QB Elijah Brown.

3. Servite — The class of 2022 is super good.

4. Corona Centennial — Young players will be much better this fall.

5. Sierra Canyon — Offensive and defensive lines give hope.

6. Mission Viejo — QB Kadin Semonza, WR Mikey Matthews return.

7. Alemany — Big offensive line creates opportunities.

8. Norco — Win over Centennial sets the stage for fall rise.

9. Los Alamitos — QB Malachi Nelson, WR Makai Leonard are impressive.

10. Murrieta Valley — Passing attack will be turned loose.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

